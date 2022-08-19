Why did Brian leave Samantha in Five Guys a Week Season 1 Episode 7?

Tonight on Five Guys a Week, 53-year-old Samantha invited five unknown men into her house to find herself a suitable match. One of her prospective suitors, Brian, reminded her of her toxic ex-boyfriend who also had the same name and played guitar.

Brian made a song to introduce himself at the gate and gifted Samantha a teddy bear. He also went to her bedroom to kiss her good night. But after meeting Samantha's daughters and getting jealous of her kissing Andrew, Brian left the show mid-week.

He said that he felt no connection with Samantha, but other Five Guys a Week suitors felt that it was terrible for him to leave the dating show. Samantha cried after Brian left her and said he should have fought for her. In addition, Samantha compared him to her ex, who had also deserted her.

It is important to note that Samantha's daughters had advised her to ask Brian to leave because they had also seen their mother getting hurt by someone with the same name.

What happened on Five Guys a Week tonight?

Tonight on Five Guys a Week, salon-owner Samantha is featured on the show to find the perfect match for herself. Her prospective suitors were:

Al: A biotech entrepreneur with green eyes who has never been married or had kids.

Barry: A 68-year-old man who felt a woman who could cook and was half decent in bed was a good match.

Andrew: A 48-year-old real estate dealer who had a teenage daughter and was a single father.

Brian: A 39-year-old concert producer who had dated more than 100 women in the past year.

North: A 44-year-old man passionate about clean energy and matching pajamas.

Barry joked about finding himself a combination of Mother Teresa and a hooker, which offended Samantha. Barry became the first person to be sent home even though he had been previously married to someone for the past 30 years. Barry said that relationships are fast nowadays and that he could find someone else within 15 minutes.

The episode description reads,

"Samantha, a 53-year old, is ready for love again after getting her heart crushed in her last relationship; the 5 men arrive at her home; a romantic walk on the beach gives way to jealousy; Sam's daughters help her confront her old bad habits."

The four Five Guys a Week suitors and Samantha enjoyed a hot tub together after going dancing with Samantha's friends. She kissed Al for being sweet to her friends. Andrew tried to convince her to let him sleep in her bed, but she refused to do so.

Samantha then did yoga with Al and went on a walk with Andrew. She sent North home after feeling he wanted more kids, which she was not onboard with. This may be because Samantha has two daughters herself. Additionally, Brian decided to quit the dating show, and others felt that he was very emotional.

Al and Andrew prepared dinner for Samantha. Samatha chose Andrew over Al because he also had a 17-year-old teenage daughter. Samantha said she was over men who were mean, selfish, and cheaters. Samantha chose a man with a 'good heart.'

Five Guys a Week airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 9 pm ET. Episodes of the popular dating show are also available on Lifetime Go.

Edited by Sayati Das