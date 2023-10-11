The Spiderwick Chronicles series set to move to Roku from Disney+ 

The series adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles has been adopted by Roku after the cancellation of the series by Disney+ on August 27, 2023.

The realm of fantasy literature has its share of tales that have been successfully adapted into film and series adaptations. This time around The Roku Channel will be bringing The Spiderwick Chronicles onto the small screen based on the books by the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black.

As the official synopsis on IMDb says:

"Coming-of-age story of the Grace Family, as they move from New York to Michigan and into their family’s ancestral home. Upon arrival, the family not only uncovers mysteries hidden inside their great grandfather’s Spiderwick Estate, but also discovers a secret, fantastical world around them."

The series adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles will be helmed by Aron Eli Coleite, who will be serving as the writer and director.

The Spiderwick Chronicles to premier in early 2024

The Spiderwick Chronicles is one of the classics that blends elements of magic and adventure to survive the test of time. The eight-episode live-action series adaptation, which was originally set for Disney+, was open to other buyers such as 20th Television and Paramount Television Studios.

As reported by Deadline on August 26, 2023, Disney+ was re-evaluating its profitability and therefore cutting costs wherever necessary to ensure better quality and returns in terms of content on their platform, leading to an overall $3 billion cut in non-sports content. On that note, the upcoming adaptation would make for a series based on a non-Disney IP.

Following the ordeal, the Roku channel jumped in to save the TV reboot and so far, has been slated for a 2024 release. Brian Tannenbaum, head of originals for Roku Media spoke in regard to the matter, saying:

“It is an honor to bring ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles,’ a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel. We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers.”

Joy Bryant (Parenthood) will appear as Helen Grace, Noah Cottrell (Skyscraper) as Simon Grace, Lyon Daniels (We Can Be Heroes) as Jared Grace, Mychala Lee (End of the Road) as Mallory Grace, Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) as the voice of Thimbletack, and Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) as Mulgarath.

Additionally, Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club) will be playing Emiko while Alyvia Alyn Lind (Chucky) will take the role of Calliope.

The series was announced for Disney+ Day in November 2021 and completed filming in the first half of 2023.