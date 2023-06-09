What is Match Me in Miami all about? Everything to know before binging on the Roku Channel dating series

Roku Channel has premiered the first season of Match Me in Miami on Friday, June 9, 2023. The show follows Devyn Simone and Laura Jacobs as they operate a matchmaker agency; together, the duo explore the ups and downs single people face in their quest for love.

The eight episodes of Match Me in Miami covers various challenges faced by singles as they seek true love with the help of Devyn Simone, Laura Jacobs, and four other matchmakers -- Nelly Sudri, Elsa Moreck, Tiff Baira, and Taty Cokley -- four other matchmakers who work in the same agency. Erin Foye and James Davis are executive producers of the show.

The show's synopsis reads as:

“The Miami Matchmaking Agency's elite team of matchmakers sets out to help a wide range of single people find love.”

Meet Match Me In Miami's Devyn Simone and Laura Jacobs, who are experts in matchmaking

A world-renowned dating expert, Devyn Simone specializes in the art of dating and matchmaking. Throughout her career, she has helped many singles find love. Her dating and relationship advice expertise has led her to feature as a guest on shows such as Today Show, Good Morning America, The Doctors, The Sherri Show, Access Hollywood, The Wendy Williams Show, and many others.

Additionally, she worked with Discovery as a relationship expert for Love At First Swipe. Presently, she works at Three Day Rule Matchmaking as a senior matchmaker.

As for Jacobs, she specializes in helping divorced and high-net-worth people find love. According to her LinkedIn profile, she started her career as a Recruiting Scout at Lisa Clampitt Matchmaking. As part of her career profile, she has experience as "a dating and relationship coach, and a mother agent," and is now working at Cinqe Matchmaking as a matchmaker.

Match Me in Miami season 1: What fans can expect

Match Me in Miami season 1 showcases the struggles of the six matchmakers in finding the perfect match for single people. Recently, Simone shared her experience working as a matchmaker in Miami with Inside South Florida, stating:

“Miami is so different. It's interesting what people prioritize. I will say Miami has the glitz and the glamour. It's a little flashier. What happens is the really good people, even people who are really cute, that are in Miami are not used to kind of presenting the flash. They feel like they can get lost.”

In addition, during an interview with LION Lunch Hour recently, Laura Jacobs shared that not only will the show feature the journey of the people who find love, but also the journey of the matchmakers.

According to her, fans will be able to learn more about them and their hard work. Moreover, she explained how matchmaking is better than using dating apps for finding love.

Since they know the background of the individual, they only match two people if they are sure about their preferences. According to the synopsis description for the first episode of Match Me in Miami season 1:

“Tiff, Taty and Elsa adjust to Nelly's probation; Elsa tells Nelly that Laura has advised them not to speak to her; clients Don and Jesyka get serious; Devyn announces she's moving back to New York; Laura and Nelly's conflict comes to a head.”

Will these single individuals be able to find true love through the help of the matchmakers? Find this out and more on season 1 of Match Me in Miami, available on the Roku Channel.

