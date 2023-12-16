Where to watch the Daytime Emmy Awards 2023? Streaming platforms explored

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, a landmark event in the television industry, was broadcast on December 15, 2023. This year's ceremony, held at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, celebrated half a century of daytime television excellence.

The event was aired live on CBS at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET, drawing viewers across the nation to witness the achievements of daytime TV's finest. Paramount+ also streamed the event live, catering to the digital audience.

Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, the ceremony showcased a diverse range of talent from various daytime television categories. The Daytime Emmy Awards have evolved from their initial focus on soap operas to include a broad spectrum of daytime programming, reflecting the changing tastes and trends in television over the years.

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 viewing options and highlights

The Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 is accessible to a wide audience through various platforms. CBS, as the primary broadcaster, provided live coverage of the event. For those preferring digital platforms, Paramount+ offers live streaming and on-demand viewing options. The service's subscription plans, including a trial period, allow viewers to choose according to their preferences.

Additionally, DirecTV Stream and Fubo extended their services for the event, both offering free trials—five days and seven days, respectively. Viewers can also watch the show with Hulu+ Premium.

This year's Daytime Emmy Awards was not just a celebration of the current year's achievements but also a reflection on the rich history of daytime television since the awards' inception in 1974. The ceremony included special segments dedicated to this milestone, highlighting the evolution of the awards and the diverse range of programming they now encompass.

From the glamor of soap operas to the engaging content of talk shows and educational children's programs, the Daytime Emmys have grown to acknowledge a wider array of talents and genres, making the event a comprehensive tribute to daytime television.

Remarkable wins at the Daytime Emmy Awards 2023

The hosting duo, Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner brought their unique charm and expertise to the ceremony. The list of nominees and winners from various categories such as drama series, talk series, and entertainment news series showcased the depth and breadth of talent in the daytime TV industry.

Record holders like Sesame Street, with its 122 wins, and General Hospital, dominant in the Outstanding Drama Series category, were acknowledged, celebrating the enduring legacy of these shows in daytime television.

The prestigious event celebrating the best in daytime television was a night to remember, especially for the casts and crews of General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful. Held at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, the ceremony was a vibrant showcase of talent and achievement. ABC's General Hospital was a standout, sweeping six awards, including the highly sought-after Best Drama.

The Daytime Emmy Awards’ success was further highlighted by Sonya Eddy's win for Supporting Actress, portraying Epiphany Johnson with remarkable depth, and Robert Gossett's win for Supporting Actor in his role as Marshall Ashford. The show also garnered accolades in the Younger Performer category with Eden McCoy's win and in the Guest Performance category, celebrating Alley Mills' contribution.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Thorsten Kaye, who played Steffy Forrester and Ridge Forrester, respectively, won Lead Performance awards for their work on CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful. Their wins underscored the show's enduring appeal and the strong performances that have become its hallmark.

The Kelly Clarkson Show achieved a notable double victory. The show was recognized as the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, while its charismatic host, Kelly Clarkson, was honored as the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host. These wins reflect the show's unique blend of entertainment, heartfelt stories, and engaging interviews that have resonated with audiences.

The Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony was also marked by a touching moment as Susan Lucci, beloved for her iconic role in All My Children, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating her enduring legacy in daytime television.

As the industry looks forward to another year of compelling content, the Daytime Emmys stands as a demonstration of the talent, dedication, and creativity that define daytime television.