How many children does Susan Lucci have? All about her family as husband, Helmut Huber, dies at 84

American actress Susan Lucci's longtime husband, TV producer Helmut Huber, passed away on March 28, as confirmed by the actress's rep. He was 84.

As per a statement given to media outlet Page Six, a representative of the family said:

“Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

Meanwhile, a family representative told People Magazine that "he was a family guy, a devoted friend, and sincerely beloved."

The cause of death of the TV producer was not immediately revealed, but his family asked that in lieu of flowers, well-wishers donate to the American Stroke Association.

How many children does Susan Lucci have?

Andy Vermaut @AndyVermaut #ThankYouForTheEntertainment Andy Vermaut shares:Susan Lucci’s Children: Meet Her Son & Daughter With Late Husband Helmut Huber: Susan Lucci shared two children with Helmut Huber, who recently passed away at 84 years… hollywoodlife.com/feature/susan-… Thank you. #AndyVermautLovesHollywood Andy Vermaut shares:Susan Lucci’s Children: Meet Her Son & Daughter With Late Husband Helmut Huber: Susan Lucci shared two children with Helmut Huber, who recently passed away at 84 years… hollywoodlife.com/feature/susan-… Thank you. #AndyVermautLovesHollywood #ThankYouForTheEntertainment https://t.co/U1e9s9dzVy

Susan Lucci and Helmet Huber shared two children - Liza Huber and Andreas Huber.

Born in 1975, Liza Huber is a television actress just like her mother. The 47-year-old is best known for her role as Gwen Hotchkiss in the soap opera Passions. She appeared in the show from 1999 to 2008. After becoming a successful actress, Liza retired to raise her family and launch her own business, Sage Spoonfuls.

Liza got married to Alexander George Hesterberg III in 2004 and the duo share four sons: Royce (14), Brendan (13), Hayden (10), and Mason (8).

In October 2015, while talking to media outlet ET, the mother-of-four opened up about how her son Brendan was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Susan revealed how proud she is of her daughter for handling Brendan’s condition.

“Liza has given Brendan a mantra really. She would say to him, holding him by his arms and saying, my legs are tight. ‘So what?’ She’s raising a full total human being. He’s such a wonderful boy.”

Born in 1988, Andreas Huber is the second-born child of the couple. The 34-year-old currently serves as the CEO of Locality Media, located in Garden City, New York.

While in high school and college, he pursued his golf passion. In 1998, he won the Big East Championship (individual and team) at Georgetown University.

After briefly giving up golf to pursue a Wall Street career, he returned to the Canadian PGA Tour and European Challenge Tour. He even starred on Disney’s Big Break Golf in 2013.

Lucci and Huber, married for 53 years, first crossed paths in 1965 in Long Island, New York. They tied the knot in 1969.

At the time, Susan Lucci was 18 years old and studying at Marymount College. Helmut was the head of food and beverage service and a chef at the Garden City Hotel. She met him there while working as a server during college.

While speaking to People Magazine in 1999, Huber revealed it was love at first sight. In 2020, as per Fox News, the All My Children actress said she was lucky to marry Huber.

Tande @tanndde Susan Lucci's husband Helmut Huber dies at 84: The All My Children star, 75, calls losing her husband of 53 years a 'tremendous loss' appurl.io/t3rKW0HLih Susan Lucci's husband Helmut Huber dies at 84: The All My Children star, 75, calls losing her husband of 53 years a 'tremendous loss' appurl.io/t3rKW0HLih https://t.co/k4tjju1ooI

“I got really lucky because I married somebody who is smart and handsome, and he’s very confident and he has a great sense of humor. And, fortunately, he’s not only been supportive, which is a lovely word. He’s been with me, really with me hands-on and right there. He’s really been a rock, and I got lucky because how could I know all that going in? I was 22."

Huber eventually became Susan Lucci's manager as her acting career grew. He later ventured into production, becoming CEO of Pine Valley Productions.

Edited by Srijan Sen