Who was Helmut Huber? All about Susan Lucci's husband as he dies aged 84

Helmut Huber recently passed away on March 28 at the age of 84. One of his representatives confirmed in a statement that read:

“Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

Frank Valentini @valentinifrank On behalf of everyone at #GH , I want to extend our condolences to Susan Lucci and her family following the loss of her beloved husband, Helmut Huber. I had the pleasure of getting to know Helmut while working with Susan. Their love story was legendary and he will be missed. #RIP On behalf of everyone at #GH, I want to extend our condolences to Susan Lucci and her family following the loss of her beloved husband, Helmut Huber. I had the pleasure of getting to know Helmut while working with Susan. Their love story was legendary and he will be missed. #RIP

Huber’s family representative also reported the news to People magazine and said that Huber was a family man and a loyal friend. He loved them all deeply. The statement also mentioned:

“With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest. Mr. Huber who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria was a first-rate skier, and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club.”

Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson @MissBeaE deadline.com/2022/03/helmut… Helmut Huber met Susan Lucci in 1969 while working at Long Island’s Garden City Hotel. He was the hotel’s executive chef, and Lucci had taken a summer job during college. After just three weeks of dating, the couple got married on Sept. 13, 1969. #RIP Helmut Huber met Susan Lucci in 1969 while working at Long Island’s Garden City Hotel. He was the hotel’s executive chef, and Lucci had taken a summer job during college. After just three weeks of dating, the couple got married on Sept. 13, 1969. #RIP deadline.com/2022/03/helmut…

Although the cause of death was not revealed, People reported that Huber died peacefully in Long Island, New York.

Everything known about Helmut Huber

Helmut Huber was a producer, writer, and businessman mostly known for producing Seduced and Betrayed and Wieviel Liebe braucht der Mensch. He became popular for his marriage to soap opera star Susan Lucci.

Born on October 10, 1937, he held Austrian nationality and was ethnically German. He initially studied medicine to help people in need. However, he left the field after some time and turned to the entertainment industry as a producer and businessman.

Helmut Huber mainly was known as the husband of Susan Lucci (Image via MicheleValJean/Twitter)

He started his career with an apprenticeship at the Hotel Maria Theresia and studied at L’Ecole Hoteliere in Lausanne, Switzerland. He moved to Canada at 21 and relocated to New York two years later.

He headed the food and beverage segment for the Knott Hotel Corporation in his 20s, with high-profile clients including the United Nations and Pentagon. He then moved to Garden City, Long Island as the executive chef at the Garden City Hotel in early 1960s.

Huber has produced many successful projects like Blood on Her Hands, Seduced and Betrayed, Wievel Liebe braucht der Mensch Writer, The Count, The Comrade Actor, etc.

The movies he produced were mainly of the type to air on the Lifetime Network, with storylines that involved a woman getting revenge against her oppressors. He also managed his wife's acting career, Susan Lucci. However, it was not an uphill task, given that she was a megastar in the industry.

Huber and Lucci first met in 1969 while working at Long Island’s Garden City Hotel. Lucci worked there during a summer vacation from college. They dated for three weeks and tied the knot on September 13, 1969.

Helmut Huber is survived by his wife Susan, two sons, two daughters, a brother, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Edited by Srijan Sen