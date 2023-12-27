Secret Love Triangle on Lifetime: Full cast list

Secret Love Triangle is an upcoming thriller/mystery film that is scheduled to be released on the Lifetime Channel on December 30, 2023. The crime-thriller film is a network release that comes after a long list of Christmas-special releases on the channel.

The film reportedly follows the story of a false murder accusation, lust, and deceit, which provide the perfect recipe for a murder-mystery film. The official synopsis of Secret Love Triangle reads:

"When Jessica is falsely charged with the murder of her best friend's husband, she escapes from jail and goes on the run with her husband Matt in an attempt to clear her name but untangles a deadly web of lust and deceit that leads directly to those she trusts the most."

Directed by Kaila York, the upcoming Lifetime film features a cast that includes Brianna Cohen, Jonathan Stoddard, and Jon Briddell, among other members.

Secret Love Triangle: Brianna Cohen, Jonathan Stoddard, and Harley Bronwyn star in the upcoming Lifetime film

1) Brianna Cohen as Jess Cochran

Brianna Cohen plays the role of Jess in Lifetime's Secret Love Triangle. Jess is accused of murdering her best friend's husband. She is acquitted of the murder and eventually escapes jail and goes on the run with her husband Matt.

Cohen, who is an actress from New Jersey, started her career with gigs in commercials, television series, and independent films. She is most well-known for her work on famous prime-time shows, such as Netflix's Orange is the New Black and Hulu's Wu Tang: An American Saga. She is a scriptwriter in addition to being a star in numerous Lifetime TV films.

2) Jonathan Stoddard as Matt Cochran

Jonathan Stoddard plays the role of Matt in the Lifetime movie, and he goes on the run with his wife Jess, who is falsely accused and also imprisoned over a murder charge.

Stoddard, an actor hailing from California, has worked in many Lifetime channel television films before the upcoming Secret Love Triangle. He has acted in and produced films like Furry Little Christmas (2021), Black Monday (2019), Somewhere in Montana, and The Soulmate Search (2023), among others.

3) Harley Bronwyn as Lori Kelly

Harley Bronwyn plays the role of Lori Kelly, the woman whose husband has been apparently murdered by her best friend Jess. As the plot of the film thickens, more is uncovered about the real murderer of her husband.

Harley Bronwyn is not only an actress but also a painter. Her most well-known works to date include the award-winning short film White Wolves (2018), Lifetime's Mistletoe in Montana (2021), Scream Therapy (2022), and Now & Then (2018), among others.

Secret Love Triangle: Other members of the cast

A poster of the film (image via Lifetime)

Secret Love Triangle features Brianna Cohen and Jonathan Stoddard in the leading roles, who are accompanied by an amazing ensemble cast.

Other notable members of the cast include Loren Paul as Robert Kelly, Elena Estér as Detective Sheila Rawlins, Terrance Livingston Jr. as Detective Timothy Gary, and Katherine Nunez as Michelle. They are joined by Jon Briddell as Jim, K.J. Phelps as Judge, and Jacob Horn as the D.A., and Chris Barry and Kimberley Kim in supporting roles.

Secret Love Triangle will premiere on the Lifetime Channel on December 30, 2023, so stay tuned!