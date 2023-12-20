Mom's Christmas Boyfriend on Lifetime: Full cast list

Christmas is right around the corner, and so is Lifetime's Mom's Christmas Boyfriend, an upcoming holiday movie from the channel. The story follows 10-year-old Lily Morgan, who enters a writing contest and writes about her Christmas wish. She makes a very sweet wish that her single mother, Emma, finds love once again and will also be a father to Lily, whom Emma adopted as an infant in China.

Lily wins the writing contest, but will her Christmas wish come true? Mom's Christmas Boyfriend will come to the Lifetime channel a day before Christmas Eve, on December 23, 2023.

The cast list explored for Mom's Christmas Boyfriend

Here is the full cast list for the Lifetime Christmas movie.

Jeananne Goossen as Emma Morgan

Jeananne Goossen is a Canadian actor of mixed parentage who initially studied biochemistry at McGill University in Montreal to pursue her original aim of becoming a gynecologist. However, she decided to change her career to pursue acting.

She attended one of York University's prestigious programs for a brief period before booking her first role. Her debut role was Nula opposite Tom Cavanagh in the TIFF film Breakfast With Scot. The role garnered her enough attention, and she moved from Toronto to Los Angeles. Goossen has played Sonia in The Vow, Tomoe Gozen in SyFy's Riverworld, and Courtney True on ABC Family's Falcon Beach. She also played Krista Bell-Hart on the NBC show The Night Shift.

She has also guest starred as Nikki in JJ Abram's Alcatraz, which landed her the lead role of Jennifer Mason opposite Kevin Bacon in the pilot of The Following. She has also made appearances in shows like The Walking Dead, Nashville, and Criminal Minds. Goossen will play Emma, a single mother, in Lifetime's Mom's Christmas Boyfriend.

Zach Smadu as Zach Mitchell

Expand Tweet

Zach Smadu is a Toronto-based actor who made his debut at a very young age with musical theater, dance, and acting. He pursued higher studies in Theatre/Drama at the University of Toronto Mississauga and Sheridan College.

Some of Smadu's notable television credits include starring as Daniel Svennson on the Global TV Original Series Family Law, as Detective Ash Kular on CTV's award-winning series Cardinal, and in a recurring role on the cult and sci-fi series The Expanse. His film credits include a role in Paul Fieg's A Simple Favor and in the Golden Globe-nominated Miss Sloane by John Madden. He has also been featured in a couple of holiday rom-coms, Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday, Two Turtle Doves, and Mistletoe and Molly.

Ai Barrett as Lily Morgan

Ai Barrett is a child actor who is known for her roles in Departure (2019), Anything for Jackson (2020), The Adventures of Napkin Man (2013), Odd Squad: Mobile Unit (2020), and Invasion (2021). She will play the lead role as Lily, Emma's adopted child, in Mom's Christmas Boyfriend. Barrett also has another Christmas feature lined up, titled Christmas on the Alpaca Farm.

Others in Mom's Christmas Boyfriend

Lifetime's Mom's Christmas Boyfriend also stars the following actors in their respective roles:

Anthony Bewlz as Clark Winters

Connie Manfredi as Brit

Chris Wilson as Brady Fleming

Amanda Martínez as Veronica Worth

Tianna Nori as Interviewer

Sarah DeSouza-Coelho as Christmas Elf

Catch the upcoming Lifetime Christmas movie on the channel itself on December 23, 2023.