Hallmark movie Making Waves cast: Who stars in the new romantic drama?

Hallmark's new romantic drama film, Making Waves, will premiere on the channel on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The film centers around a young musical label executive who goes to attend a festival on the Outer Banks, following which her life changes as there she meets her childhood sweetheart. Hallmark's official synopsis of the romantic drama movie reads:

''When a music label executive goes to a festival on the Outer Banks to beat out the competition for an elusive new band, she discovers that the group is fronted by her childhood summer sweetheart.''

Making Waves stars Holland Roden and Corey Cott in the lead roles, along with many others essaying crucial supporting characters. The film is directed by Terry Ingram and written by Kate Schriver and Laura Streicher.

Making Waves cast list: Holland Roden and Corey Cott play lead roles in upcoming Hallmark movie

1) Holland Roden as Amelia

Holland Roden plays the role of protagonist Amelia in Hallmark's Making Waves. Amelia is a charming young woman who works as a music label executive. She travels to the Outer Banks for work and her life changes forever when she meets her childhood sweetheart who's now the frontman of a local band.

Holland Roden looks quite impressive and charming and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the film. It'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the movie.

Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Mother, May I?, Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, Mayans M.C., and many more.

2) Corey Cott as Will

Corey Cott essays the character of Will in the new romantic drama film. Will is the frontman of a local band who unexpectedly meets his childhood sweetheart Amelia, who now works as a music label executive.

They reunite and reminisce about their old days and based on the synopsis, it seems like the two would ultimately get involved in a romantic relationship. Not many other details about Will's character are revealed at this point, but viewers can expect actor Corey Cott to deliver an impressive performance in the movie.

Viewers might recognize Cott from Butlers in Love, Filthy Rich, My Mother and Other Strangers, The Good Fight, Z: The Beginning of Everything, and numerous other movies and TV series.

Apart from the two aforementioned actors, details about the rest of the cast have not yet been revealed. The film is produced by Charles Cooper, with Marguerite Henry serving as executive producer and Allen Lewis as supervising producer.

An official trailer or preview for Making Waves has not yet been released by Hallmark, but based on the film's official synopsis, viewers can expect a lighthearted and funny romantic drama that explores a number of intriguing themes like music, love, romance, and friendship, among other things.

Those who enjoyed Hallmark's other movies like Wedding Season, Take Me Back for Christmas, and Make Me a Match will certainly enjoy this one.

Don't forget to catch Making Waves on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT.