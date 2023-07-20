Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 10 (finale) ending explained: What happened to EZ?

After a glorious five seasons, Mayans M.C. has reached a brutal conclusion. The finale of the show saw the gruesome death of one of the main characters. This series is a spinoff of FX's hit show, Sons of Anarchy. Both shows are in fact set in the same universe.

This episode titled Slow to Bleed Fair Son saw the death of EZ. He was killed by none other than his brother, Angel. Directed by Elgin James, it was released on July 19, 2023, on FX.

Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 10 (finale) ending explained: How did Angel kill EZ?

While it was always speculated that Mayans M.C. would end exactly like Sons of Anarchy, nobody was ready for what they were going to witness. Yes, EZ was killed in the end but the manner he departed was extremely disturbing. In fact, EZ's death was one of the most brutal deaths in the show.

Events that led to his death were important to the story. Mayans M.C. and the Grim B*stards had joined forces and taken down several members of the Sons of Anarchy. Isaac was killed by none other than EZ himself in this war.

Just before dying, Isaac looked at EZ and said,

"This can’t be it. There has to be more. I’m not ready for this to be over."

EZ shot his prey point-blank after looking straight at him and then proceeded to urinate on the body. The club celebrated their triumph, but EZ and Angel decided to take a bike ride together. During the ride, Angel revealed his plan to leave the gangster life and move to a new city with his son.

Upon hearing his brother's decision, EZ felt saddened. Later that night, during a meeting at the club table with the rest of the Mayans M.C. leaders, Angel announced his decision to leave. However, the celebration came to an abrupt end when Gilly suddenly grabbed EZ, and Nestor and the other men held Angel, suspecting EZ of being a big-time snitch.

The men gave Angel the chance to show his loyalty to the club. EZ's knife was given to Angel and Bishop commanded the latter to kill the former.

Bishop said,

"You’re loyal to the club over blood. If you wanna f—king walk out of here, prove your loyalty to the f—king badge."

EZ soon accepted his death. He looked at Angel and told him to get it over with. He added that this was the only way his brother could start a new life with his son.

EZ said,

You’ve gotta be strong, Angel. It’s OK, Angel. Look at me. Tell your boy about me. And you tell him about Mom. Go, and don’t come back, OK? It’s gonna be OK. I’ll miss you."

With no other option, Angel stabbed EZ multiple times until he succumbed. Furthermore, every member of the club stabbed him too. The story of EZ had come to an end.

Apart from EZ, his girlfriend Sofía was also killed. Bottles shot her dead with an assault rifle.

Mayans M.C. synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads,

"Mayans M.C." follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother, Angel, are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder.

It further states,

"Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe, struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made."

Mayans M.C. was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.