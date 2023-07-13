Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 9 recap: What happened to Angelo's family?

Episode 9 of Mayans M.C. demonstrated how ugly the life of a gangster can get. While Angelo is still alive, the Sons of Anarchy managed to kill his father, Felipe. This show is a spinoff of the hit FX show, Sons of Anarchy.

This episode titled I Must Go in Now For the Fog is Rising saw Felipe protect his grandson from goons. However, he got killed while performing the heroic act. Written by Jenny Lynn, the episode was released on July 12, 2023, on FX.

Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 9 recap: How did Felipe die?

Once a person chooses the path of violence, the shadow of death always follows him. This was proved yet again in this episode of Mayans M.C. There were both happy and tragic moments in this episode. Unfortunately, the tragedy overpowered the good parts.

The worst part of this episode was the death of Felipe, Angelo's father. When Angelo was not at home, Isaac and his brothers from his motorcycle club (Sons of Anarchy) showed up at his place. They couldn't find Angelo for obvious reasons but they found his father and his baby boy Maverick. When these people arrived, Felipe rushed to take out his gun. He protected the baby with everything he had.

The men opened fire on him but he too fought back. He took down several members of the Sons before getting fatally shot. He was bleeding profusely. A while later, Angelo showed up at the house and saw cops and ambulances. He rushed inside to check up on his family and found his son safe. He was returned to him but soon a body bag was revealed. The bag was put on a stretcher and taken to the coroner's place.

While Felipe fought valiantly there is hardly any chance that he could have survived. The body bag must have him and not anybody else because the show couldn't give such a climatic scene to side characters. The doubt of his death comes from the fact that his demise was not clearly shown. Furthermore, the body bag was not even opened. Felipe's death is a huge deal for the story.

In other news, the popular Sons of Anarchy character Wendy Case made a brief appearance. Her scene came out of nowhere. EZ was riding his motorcycle when he accidentally fell and scraped himself. Wendy was just passing by when she spotted him. She helped him get up and gave him a ride home. They had an amazing conversation and she suggested EZ open up to his girlfriend Sofía about the pain he was going through.

After EZ returned home, he opened up to Sofía. He said,

"I’m sorry. I know I’ve been slipping away. But I’m here now. I love you, Sofía. I love you so f—king much it hurts. And everything’s crashing down around me. But that’s OK, because I have you."

Sofía was overcome by emotions. She replied,

"You have me. Forever."

They then shared a passionate kiss and got intimate.

Mayans M.C. synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Mayans M.C. reads,

"Mayans M.C." follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother, Angel, are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder."

It further states,

"Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe, struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made."

Mayans M.C. was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.

