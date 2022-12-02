Who did Brad William Henke play in Orange is the new Black? Character explored amid death at 56

On November 29, 2022, actor and NFL star Brad William Henke recently passed away at the age of 56. He was popular for his appearances on several TV shows and films.

Henke’s family revealed that he passed away quietly in his sleep. His agent Sheree Cohen also confirmed the same, but a specific cause of death has not yet been disclosed as of writing this article. Moreover, the late actor's health history is currently unavailable to predict anything.

Mat DelPiano, Henke's manager, shared the news in a statement, saying:

“Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy.”

He continued:

“A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community … and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”

Besides appearing in Orange Is the New Black, Henke was known for his performances in films such as Pacific Rim, Fury, Cold Brook, Arkansas, World Trade Center, and more. Additionally, he appeared in TV series like Providence, Dexter, Law & Order, Criminal Minds, and others.

Brad William Henke portrayed the role of Desmond Piscatella in Orange Is the New Black

Although Brad William Henke played a variety of roles all these years, he gained recognition for playing Desmond Piscatella in the Netflix comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black.

Desmond was another negative character on the show as he appeared from the fourth to sixth seasons. Although it was a minor role, the character's existence contributed greatly to the show's proceedings.

Brad William Henke gained recognition for his appearance in Orange Is the New Black (Image via Michael Tran/Getty Images)

He loved being the man in charge and always flaunted his power in front of the inmates. Despite that, he was not very good at his job since his staff was very abusive, which also affected the safety of the inmates. However, Desmond did everything he could to escape punishment and abused the inmates to strike fear inside others so they could not reject his orders.

Things took a worse turn when Desmond became sociopathic and started to kidnap and torture the inmates. Although he had a change of heart towards the latter part of the series, he could not live the life of a good man when a CERT officer killed him.

Orange Is the New Black aired for seven seasons for a total of 91 episodes from July 11, 2013, to July 26, 2019. It received a decent response from critics and audiences.

Brad William Henke was also an NFL player

Born on April 10, 1966, Brad William Henke finished his graduation from the University of Arizona. Detailed information about his parents and early life is currently unavailable.

Although the late actor joined the New York Giants, he was removed from the team during a training session. He then moved to the Denver Broncos and became a star in the world of the NFL until he sustained various injuries and the subsequent surgeries forced him to retire from the game in 1994.

Henke then tried his luck in acting and appeared in a few commercials. He then began to appear in various TV shows such as The Amateurs, In the Valley of Elah, Must Love Dogs, October Road, Dexter, MacGyver, and more. He also won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in Orange Is the New Black.

The late actor is survived by his wife Sonja, stepson Aaden, stepdaughter Leasa, and grandchild Amirah.

Poll : 0 votes