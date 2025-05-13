“No fear…personified” — Netizens react to viral video featuring Tom Cruise standing on top of a London movie theater 

Tom Cruise made headlines once again when a viral video captured him standing atop the BFI IMAX theater in London on Sunday, May 11. Dressed in a sleek suit, the Mission: Impossible star gazed over the city from the edge of one of the U.K.’s largest cinema roofs, sparking a wave of reactions online.

Ad

Cruise was seen on the roof of the BFI IMAX, waving to fans as part of the promotion for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. The theater was covered in posters for the movie. According to Deadline, sources confirmed that the figure on the roof was indeed the 62-year-old actor.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The buzz aligns with Cruise’s upcoming schedule, including the film's debut at the Cannes Film Festival next week. The Final Reckoning, reportedly his last outing as Ethan Hunt, arrives in theaters on May 23.

The clip, shared by @DiscussingFilm on X, quickly drew comments ranging from awe to amusement. One X user tweeted:

“No fear…personified”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans praised his fearless dedication, tweeting:

'It seems like Tom is the only legacy celebrity alive trying to save Hollywood" tweeted one user.

"Him and Jackie Chan are on a level by themselves. Way up there" said another user.

"Bro our there doing piccolo stunts" stated one user.

"Just another day in the life of the Legend Tom cruise" expressed another.

Ad

Meanwhile, others questioned the purpose of the stunt, with one asking:

“What is he even doing up there?”

“Bro we get it, you do your own stunts” tweeted one user.

"Dude is one wild adrenaline junky" stated one user.

"He needs to get a life" expressed another.

"Why? Ran out of movie promotion funds?" questioned one user.

Ad

Tom Cruise's legacy of death-defying stunts

Ad

Tom Cruise’s rooftop appearance is the latest in a decades-long streak of jaw-dropping feats. Since 1996’s Mission: Impossible, he has repeatedly pushed physical limits for the franchise, scaling skyscrapers, clinging to airplanes, and sprinting across global landmarks.

Simon Pegg, his longtime co-star, recounted to PEOPLE on May 4 the intensity of Cruise’s commitment, recalling the actor’s iconic climb up Dubai’s Burj Khalifa for 2011’s Ghost Protocol.

"Just leaning out of the window and seeing Tom sort of hanging there, smiling, this big s*** aeating grin on his face, like, 'I'm having the best time."

Ad

Even Cruise has acknowledged moments of doubt. During the plane stunt in 2015’s Rogue Nation, where he gripped an Airbus A400M as it took off, he admitted thinking maybe this wasn’t such a good idea. Yet, he emphasized the importance of such sequences to the story, telling PEOPLE:

“When we looked at the shot, I was like, ‘Oh, it really works.’”

Pegg noted the meticulous planning behind these scenes, crediting the stunt team’s precision and Tom Cruise’s relentless preparation.

As The Final Reckoning approaches, whether inspiring admiration or eye-rolls, Tom Cruise's stunts remain inseparable from the Mission: Impossible brand. With the film’s release just days away, the actor’s latest exploit ensures all eyes are on Ethan Hunt’s final mission and the man who refuses to let gravity dictate the limits of entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More