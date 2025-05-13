“Prayers to all the stylists”- Netizens react as Cannes Film Festival reportedly bans nude and voluminous outfits a day before the event

The Cannes Film Festival has banned nude and voluminous outfits on the red carpet this time around. The festival, set to take place from May 13 to 24 has announced that no such outfits will be allowed.

During the festival, guests generally attend screenings from 7 pm to 10 pm at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. They showcase their outfits and style on the red carpet before that. However, the festival has asserted that they need to wear eveningwear in the form of tuxedos or long dresses. The footwear also needs to be proper, as sneakers, flip-flops, etc., aren't allowed.

People on social media have reacted to this news, as one pointed out the timing of the announcement, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

"1 day before is insane. Prayers to all the stylists"

One user speculated that this might not apply to the Cannes Film Festival sponsors or top actors, tweeting:

"I’m of the mind that these rules won’t apply to L’Oréal or Chopard ambassadors, or to the actresses starring in the films premiering."

Another user agreed with the announcement, writing:

"Hot take but i actually like this idea. Hopefully they told the attendees earlier than the public. But the way Cannes has turned into a fashion show on the red carpet completely overshadows the films in the public perception."

Another user pointed out the timing, writing:

"I understand their reasoning but why wait until 1 day prior?"

"and when everybody shows up in boring muumuus and their buzz grinds to halt, what then," another user tweeted.

Another user pointed out:

"I understand dresses are outside the point of Cannes, but why would they even style that big a** staircase if they will just bar the dramatic entrances? And the decisions will be arbitrary?"

Cannes has urged its welcoming party and security to follow these rules before the red carpet appearances.

More about Cannes Film Festival's announcement on banning outfits

Just before the start of the festival on May 13, it announced that outfits displaying nudity or that are voluminous are banned. The official statement read:

“For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted.

"The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.”

There have been numerous instances of nudity at the Cannes Film Festival over the years. While many celebrities have worn translucent or revealing dresses, a pro-Ukraine woman removed her dress on the red carpet in 2022.

The festival has also issued a statement on suggestions on what to wear for the screenings, like tuxedos, long dresses, and:

“little black dress, cocktail dress, dark-colored pantsuit, a dressy top with black pants; elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel; a black or navy-blue suit with bow-tie or dark-colored tie. Tote-bags, backpacks or large bags are prohibited.”

The Cannes Film Festival's security has always been known to be strict. According to The Hollywood Reporter, around a decade ago, a few women were turned away because they weren't wearing heels.

