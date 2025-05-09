What is Jia Zhangke's Caught by the Tides all about? Everything we know so far

Jia Zhangke's Caught by the Tides marks his return to narrative cinema after a six-year hiatus. The film premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and was later showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
The film is a unique blend of fiction and non-fiction, constructed from over two decades of archival footage, including scenes from Jia's earlier films and newly shot material. The narrative follows Qiaoqiao, portrayed by Zhao Tao, as she navigates personal and societal changes in China over a span of 21 years.
The film originated from Jia’s habit of capturing footage since the early 2000s. He first mentioned the possibility of using this archive in a 2016 interview. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted him to revisit the collection, eventually shaping it into a new feature. With no need for traditional filming, the project naturally evolved through the editing process.
Caught by the Tides provides a slow and detailed portrait of China's transformation, using minimal dramatization and real-time progression to portray the changes across decades.
Caught by the Tides: Release date and development
Caught by the Tides had its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2024. It was later screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2024, and at the Busan International Film Festival on October 5, 2024. The film was theatrically released in China on November 22, 2024. A wider international release is yet to be announced.
The film’s development involved compiling footage recorded from 2001 to 2023, using various formats such as Sony DSR-PD150, Betacam, and Arri Alexa. Editing was done in Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve was used for color grading.
The film includes segments from music videos and outtakes from Jia’s previous features, making it a collage of moments rather than a traditionally scripted narrative.
Caught by the Tides: Cast and crew
Zhao Tao plays Qiaoqiao, the film’s central character, and is joined by Li Zhubin as Bin. Supporting roles include Pan Jianlin, Zhou Lan, Lan Zhou, Zhou You, and Renke. Zhao’s real-life ageing across the two decades enhances the realism of the film’s timeline.
Caught by the Tides was directed by Jia Zhangke and co-written with Wan Jiahuan. Producers include Shôzô Ichiyama and Casper Liang Jiayan. Cinematographers Yu Lik-wai and Éric Gautier worked with footage in varied formats. Lim Giong composed the soundtrack, and editing was done by Yang Chao, Xudong Lin, and Matthieu Laclau.
Caught by the Tides: Plot deep dive
Set in Datong in 2001, the story begins with Qiaoqiao involved in a romantic relationship with her manager Guo Bin while working as a singer and model. Bin departs to a different province in search of economic opportunity, promising to send for Qiaoqiao later.
Left behind, Qiaoqiao eventually begins her search, traveling through areas transformed by projects like the Three Gorges Dam and the urban regions of Guangdong.
Meanwhile, Bin explores various ventures, including illegal dealings with corrupt officials. Qiaoqiao and Bin reunite years later during the COVID-19 pandemic, both changed by time and experience. Their meeting in 2022 concludes the film’s timeline.
The story is non-linear and composed from over 22 years of footage, including scenes from Unknown Pleasures, Still Life, and Ash Is Purest White. The setting of Fengjie reappears, connecting the narrative with Jia’s previous works. The film is a single, feature-length project running 111 minutes, without episodes or divisions.
Caught by the Tides' critical reception and what we can expect
The Guardian published its review on May 18, 2024, and described the film as “a story told in fragments,” reflecting changes in China through intimate moments. Sight and Sound covered the film in its May 2025 issue and noted the reuse of music video material.
The New Yorker called it a hybrid of fiction and documentary that explores time and memory. The Hollywood Reporter labeled it a “time capsule of urban China.”
The film was also nominated for the Heterodox Award at the Cinema Eye Honors in January 2024. Without a linear resolution, the film emphasizes observation over plot, presenting a slow passage of time through evolving real-world spaces and people.