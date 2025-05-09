Last Bullet (2025): Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Last Bullet is the third installment in the Lost Bullet franchise and was released globally on Netflix on May 7, 2025. The French-language action thriller film by Guillaume Pierret is co-authored by Pierret and Caryl Ferey.

It chronicles the story of a resourceful car engineer and an ex-con, who is deemed indestructible and unstoppable. This time, he is seeking revenge against the corrupt cop, Areski, who upended his life.

Alban Lenoir reprises his role as Lion in the third film. Last Bullet also features prominent roles for Nicolas Duvauchelle, Stéfi Celma, Rod Paradot, Sébastien Lalanne, and Ramzy Bedia.

Last Bullet release date and streaming details

The movie trailer, released on April 9, 2025, gave a glimpse of high-speed action and drama that would conclude the trilogy. Fans can watch Last Bullet on Netflix with a valid subscription, starting May 7, 2025.

The subscription cost varies according to different regions. In the United States, the plan starts from $7.99 per month for an ad-supported package. For the viewers seeking an uninterrupted movie experience, the Ad-free plan costs $17.99 per month.

One can also go for the Premium plan at $24.99, which allows multiple users to play content at the same time in high quality. Extra members can be added to the plan with an additional fee.

What is Last Bullet about?

This French movie franchise is produced by Nolita TV, Inoxy Films, and Versus Production for Netflix. The first film, Lost Bullet, was released on June 19, 2020. Originally titled Balle Perdue, it was a collaborative screenplay work by director Guillaume Pierret, lead actor Alban Lenoir, and writer Kamel Guemra. The film depicted Lion dealing with corrupt cops to avoid prison.

A sequel titled Lost Bullet 2 was released on November 11, 2022, which explored Lino's quest to find the killers of his brother and mentor. It received even more acclaim from the viewers and critic. After its release, French magazine Tilt appreciated the stuntwork of this project, stating that it "would make any action junkie smile ear to ear."

The third film continues the story of Lino, who is called indestructible even by his enemies. As seen in the trailer, he takes on the corrupt cop, Areski, to make him pay for his deeds. He teams up with his police contact, Julia, to find him. However, this time the fight is not just between Areski and Lion, but also between the police and the criminals.

Here's how Netflix describes its plot:

"The indestructible car genius Lino returns to conclude his vendetta against Areski and the corrupt commander who ruined their lives in this turbo-charged trilogy finale."

The cast of Last Bullet

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

Alban Lenoir as Lino

Stéfi Celma as Julia

Nicolas Duvauchelle as Areski

Gérard Lanvin as Resz

Pascale Arbillot as Moss

Julie Tedesco as Sarah

Anne Serra as Stella

Ramzy Bedia as Charas

Charles Morillon as Cole

Sébastien Lalanne as Marco

Diego Martín as Alvaro

Quentin D'Hainaut as Yuri

Julie Engelbrecht as Mathilde

Jochen Hägele as Jan

Damien Leconte as Seb

Christèle Tual as Haute fonctionnaire

Joël Ravon as Patron Casse

Sarah Labhar as Assistante Haute Fonctionnaire

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Last Bullet and other such upcoming films and TV shows.

