  • home icon
  • Movies
  • Last Bullet (2025): Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Last Bullet (2025): Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

By Ankit Raj
Modified May 09, 2025 11:26 GMT
(Image via Netflix)
Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda (Original image via Netflix)

Last Bullet is the third installment in the Lost Bullet franchise and was released globally on Netflix on May 7, 2025. The French-language action thriller film by Guillaume Pierret is co-authored by Pierret and Caryl Ferey.

Ad

It chronicles the story of a resourceful car engineer and an ex-con, who is deemed indestructible and unstoppable. This time, he is seeking revenge against the corrupt cop, Areski, who upended his life.

Alban Lenoir reprises his role as Lion in the third film. Last Bullet also features prominent roles for Nicolas Duvauchelle, Stéfi Celma, Rod Paradot, Sébastien Lalanne, and Ramzy Bedia.

Last Bullet release date and streaming details

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The movie trailer, released on April 9, 2025, gave a glimpse of high-speed action and drama that would conclude the trilogy. Fans can watch Last Bullet on Netflix with a valid subscription, starting May 7, 2025.

The subscription cost varies according to different regions. In the United States, the plan starts from $7.99 per month for an ad-supported package. For the viewers seeking an uninterrupted movie experience, the Ad-free plan costs $17.99 per month.

One can also go for the Premium plan at $24.99, which allows multiple users to play content at the same time in high quality. Extra members can be added to the plan with an additional fee.

Ad

What is Last Bullet about?

youtube-cover
Ad

This French movie franchise is produced by Nolita TV, Inoxy Films, and Versus Production for Netflix. The first film, Lost Bullet, was released on June 19, 2020. Originally titled Balle Perdue, it was a collaborative screenplay work by director Guillaume Pierret, lead actor Alban Lenoir, and writer Kamel Guemra. The film depicted Lion dealing with corrupt cops to avoid prison.

A sequel titled Lost Bullet 2 was released on November 11, 2022, which explored Lino's quest to find the killers of his brother and mentor. It received even more acclaim from the viewers and critic. After its release, French magazine Tilt appreciated the stuntwork of this project, stating that it "would make any action junkie smile ear to ear."

Ad

The third film continues the story of Lino, who is called indestructible even by his enemies. As seen in the trailer, he takes on the corrupt cop, Areski, to make him pay for his deeds. He teams up with his police contact, Julia, to find him. However, this time the fight is not just between Areski and Lion, but also between the police and the criminals.

Here's how Netflix describes its plot:

Ad
"The indestructible car genius Lino returns to conclude his vendetta against Areski and the corrupt commander who ruined their lives in this turbo-charged trilogy finale."

The cast of Last Bullet

Ad

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

  • Alban Lenoir as Lino
  • Stéfi Celma as Julia
  • Nicolas Duvauchelle as Areski
  • Gérard Lanvin as Resz
  • Pascale Arbillot as Moss
  • Julie Tedesco as Sarah
  • Anne Serra as Stella
  • Ramzy Bedia as Charas
  • Charles Morillon as Cole
  • Sébastien Lalanne as Marco
  • Diego Martín as Alvaro
  • Quentin D'Hainaut as Yuri
  • Julie Engelbrecht as Mathilde
  • Jochen Hägele as Jan
  • Damien Leconte as Seb
  • Christèle Tual as Haute fonctionnaire
  • Joël Ravon as Patron Casse
  • Sarah Labhar as Assistante Haute Fonctionnaire
Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Last Bullet and other such upcoming films and TV shows.

About the author
Ankit Raj

Ankit Raj

Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.

He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.

He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.

If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel.

Know More
Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications