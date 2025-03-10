Where was Netflix's Delicious filmed? All shooting locations explored

Delicious is a German drama film released on Netflix on March 7, 2025. Directed by Nele Mueller-Stöfen, this film delves into the unraveling of a seemingly perfect family vacation. The story takes place during a quiet summer vacation in the French countryside. A German family unintentionally injures a young woman and sets off a turbulent fall.

Delicious's storyline centers on a wealthy German family on their summer trip through Provence. Teodora invites a young woman she unintentionally strikes into their house so she may heal. As every family member begins to expose their underlying motives and household conflicts develop, the sequence of unsettling events follows.

The movie was mostly shot in the south of France, which was chosen for its rich history, medieval architecture, and peaceful surroundings, which add to the growing emotional chaos.

Filming locations of Delicious

Avignon, France

One of the primary filming locations of Delicious is Avignon, a historic city in southeastern France. Avignon is well known for its medieval appeal, cobblestone lanes, and the great Palace des Papes (Palace of the Popes).

Having housed popes for more than a century, the city's strong ties to Christianity give the drama historical richness. This site offers an old-world elegance that contrasts with the underlying conflicts in the family dynamic, complementing the story.

Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, France

Most of Delicious was shot across Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur's sun-drenched settings. Renowned for its lavender fields, vineyards, and coastlines, this area of southeast France's natural beauty accentuates the dramatic tone of the film.

As the family's front falls apart, the wide open areas and old farmhouses remain silently. The way the area is utilized in films reflects the inner struggle of the characters.

Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France

Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, in central Provence, was another Delicious filming location. Saint-Rémy-de-Provence showcases Provençal life with its Roman ruins and charming town. The town's Roman history adds to the movie's cultural complexity.

The quiet, sunlit streets and peaceful atmosphere contrast with the increasingly stressed and disrupted family surroundings, emphasizing the discrepancy between appearances and inner conflict.

Plot overview

The plot of Delicious centers on a German family vacationing in a luxurious villa in the south of France. Teodora runs over a young woman by accident, and they decide to bring her back to their vacation house to help her. What starts as a small deed of compassion quickly becomes a web of psychological manipulation and lies.

The family's latent wants and resentment surface as Teodora heals, and the dynamic in the house starts to change. The calm environment of Provence contrasts sharply with the mounting stress as every family member gets caught in a risky game of power and control.

Production, direction, and cast

Directed by Nele Mueller-Stöfen in her directorial debut, Delicious explores complex human emotions through its narrative. The movie explores closely the psychological changes experienced by a family whose quiet vacation becomes an emotional minefield following an accident.

The cast includes Valerie Pachner as Esther, Fahri Yardım as John, and Carla Díaz as Teodora, whose portrayal of a young woman with a hidden agenda drives the plot's unsettling evolution. Naila Schuberth, Caspar Hoffmann, and Johann von Bülow are among the other supporting cast members of the movie.

The movie is now available to stream on Netflix.

