7 underrated Netflix thrillers you need to watch

Netflix is home to some of the best thriller content. From Black Mirror to Bird Box, the streaming platform helps fans connect with their inner thrill seekers. But apart from the popular ones, the platform also has some hidden gems that fans can enjoy when they're in the mood for a weekend watch.

Gritty, enthralling, and unexpectedly suspenseful, these movies across sub-genres and languages are fan favorites in the niche thriller category. Get ready with some popcorn and hit play on these Netflix movies.

From psychological thrillers like Fractured (2019) to true-crime thrillers like The Imposter (2012), here are some underrated movies on the streaming platform.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Fractured, Prisoners, and other hidden Netflix thrillers to watch

1) Fractured (2019)

A still from Fractured (Image via Netflix)

What happens when a man and his wife drive their injured child to the hospital, only for the man to wake up hours later and find no trace of his family? In this psychological thriller on Netflix, Sam Worthington stars as Ray Monroe, a man whose head injury twists his perception of reality. He must gather his wits and get a grasp on reality to find his missing loved ones.

Critics praised Worthington's performance as the distressed and confused father. While fans had mixed reviews on the final twist, the movie still promises and delivers a suspenseful storyline.

2) Kill Boksoon (2023)

Jeon Do-yeon in and as Kill Boksoon (Image via Netflix)

Gil Bok-soon (Jeon Do-yeon) is one of South Korea's most coveted contract killers, known for her precision and success rate. She is also a single mother to a closeted teenage daughter. Everyone looks upon her with a mix of fear, admiration, and jealousy, but things truly come to a head when a mission right puts her in harm's way right as she's considering retirement.

Fans looking for slick visuals, an iconic female protagonist, and an action-thriller premise will enjoy Netflix's Kill Boksoon. Directed by Byun Sung-hyun, the movie's fast-paced screenplay will keep viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

3) The Imposter (2012)

Official poster of the true crime thriller (Image via Prime Video)

In this chilling Netflix thriller documentary, director Bart Layton narrates the story of con artist Frédéric Bourdin, a French man who pretended to be a missing teenager from Texas. He had everyone, including government officials, law enforcement, and the missing boy's family, fooled.

Narrated via exclusive interviews with Bourdin, archival footage, and re-enactments, this is a must-watch thriller for fans of the psychological and anthropological sub-genre.

4) I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

Jessie and Jesse in the movie (Image via Netflix)

A young couple takes a road trip to meet the boyfriend's parents. Throughout the trip, the girl contemplates breaking up with him. When they arrive at his parents' farmhouse, something feels amiss. Meanwhile, this psychological surrealist thriller also follows a mysterious janitor's day. How are they related?

Starring Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Guy Boyd, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis, this Charlie Kaufman directorial is based on an Ian Reid novel. It uses intriguing cinematography techniques to convey an intricate storyline, which received positive reviews from critics.

5) The Invisible Guest (2017)

A scene from the Spanish thriller (Image via Netflix)

Rich businessman Adrián Doria (Marian Casas) finds himself in a horrific situation when he wakes up next to his murdered girlfriend at a hotel. With a tight window to prove his innocence, he hires famous defence attorney Virginia Goodman to make his case airtight. But as the truth comes out, the murky story becomes clearer.

Fans praised this Spanish mystery thriller, directed by Oriol Paulo, for its gripping storyline, unique premise, and jaw-dropping reveal. Viewers looking for an underrated thriller are in for an entertainer.

6) Soft & Quiet (2022)

A still from Soft & Quiet (Image via YouTube/Blumhouse)

When Kindergarten teacher Emily creates a group for white supremacist women called "Daughters for Aryan Unity," she attracts like-minded women named Kim, Marjorie, and Leslie. Things go from horrific to downright chaotic when a brawl breaks out at a grocery store, escalating rapidly.

Written, directed, and produced by debutant Beth de Araújo, this psychological thriller is designed to make fans feel uncomfortable from the get-go. Using long takes and no visible cuts, the movie creates atmospheric tension, adding to its chilling premise.

7) Run (2020)

Sarah Paulson in Run (Image via Netflix)

Teenager Chloe (Kiera Allen) suffers from physical disabilities because of complications during birth. She lives a secluded, idyllic life with her mother, Diane (Sarah Paulson), but has big hopes for college. When she realizes that her mother might be hiding something from her, she decides to investigate, only to realize she is trapped.

Fans of psychological thrillers will enjoy this adrenaline-packed movie with intense twists. Directed by Aneesh Chaganty, the movie received critical and fan acclaim for Paulson and Allen's memorable performances.

Fans can also check out thriller TV shows on Netflix like Monster, Mindhunter, and Unbelievable.

