7 must-watch international thrillers on Netflix

Netflix is home to some of the most genre-bending international thriller movies for fans. Its catalog provides something for everyone, from horror thrillers to action thrillers and everything in between.

When viewers want to enjoy an action-packed story on a weekend or as a way to unwind, Netflix has got them covered. Be careful with the popcorn, because their movies are sure to put their fans on edge!

Here's a list of international thrillers for fans to check out on Netflix, including movies like The Platform. Their list is long and comprehensive, so every sub-genre gets a chance in the spotlight.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Trigger warnings for violence are advised.

Ballerina, The Imposter, and other international thrillers on Netflix

1) Ballerina (2023, South Korean)

A still from Ballerina (Image via YouTube/Netflix K-Content)

When her best friend Choi Min Hee commits suicide, it is up to former bodyguard Jang Ok Joo (Jeon Jong Seo) to fulfill her last wish - avenge her death by taking down the sex trafficker who drove her to this decision.

Fans of international thrillers must check out South Korea's action-thriller sub-genre. With perfectly orchestrated fight scenes, stylish visuals, and a hyped soundtrack, Ballerina is perfect for a midnight binge.

2) The Paramedic (2020, Spanish)

Mario Casas in and as The Paramedic (Image via YouTube/Netflix España)

This Spanish psychological thriller follows Ángel Hernández (Mario Casas), a paramedic in a toxic, controlling relationship with his partner Vane (Déborah François). His paranoia soars to new heights when an ambulance accident paralyzes him from the waist down. Driven to madness, he begins to make Vane's life hell.

This international thriller will have fans feeling uncomfortable from the get-go. Its powerful visuals combined with Casas' haunting acting hit the sweet spot between terror and thrill.

3) The Stronghold (2020, French)

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/STUDIOCANAL)

Based on the true story of Marseilles' anti-crime brigade, this cop thriller follows three police officers--Grég, Antoine, and Yass--who break through the drug cartel's stronghold in the city and find an informant. However, they have to make sacrifices to ensure the big bust. How will this affect their lives?

This international thriller's star attraction lies in its gritty portrayal of Marseilles and its struggles with crime. Fans of a more sober, realistic thriller will enjoy its premise.

4) The Imposter (2012, British)

A still from The Imposter (Image via Red Box Films)

This startling psychological thriller documentary captures the life and tricks of French impersonator Frédéric Bourdin, AKA The Chameleon. With archival news footage, hybrid re-enactments, and exclusive interviews, the documentary tracks Bourdin's identity theft of a 13-year-old Texan boy named Nicholas Patrick Barclay.

International thriller fans looking for unbelievable real-life suspense should check out this documentary. In its fast-paced narration and shocking reveals, viewers will get the bigger picture of the trickster's motives.

5) The Platform (2019, Spanish)

The Platform on Netflix (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

This dystopian thriller follows inmates at a "Vertical Self-Management Center", where food is fed from an automated platform that goes from the top floor to the bottom floor. The top floor takes more, leaving nothing for the bottom feeders. This leads to chaos, conflict, and in dire moments, cannibalism.

International thriller fans will appreciate the commentary on class and society weaved into the movie's horrific premise.

6) Kurup (2021, Indian)

Dulquer Salman in and as Kurup (Image via YouTube/Dulquer Salman)

Dulquer Salman plays Sudhakara Kurup, a con man who leaves a complex mess of lies, identity theft, and death in his wake. Based on a true story, this gangster thriller film shows how he became one of India's most wanted fugitives. With cops attempting to find and uncover his true identity, will he get away unscathed?

This international thriller's slick visuals, cat-and-mouse chase, and fast-paced plot will be a hit among fans of the genre.

7) Ferry (2021, Belgo-Dutch)

The titular character (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Gangs at war. A mob boss' son killed. It is up to his right-hand man, Ferry, to find the killer and avenge his boss. This takes him on a journey to the rural region of Brabant, Belgium, where he meets and falls in love with Danielle. But something sinister awaits the mobster.

This international thriller puts a twist on the usual gangster action-thriller genre and gives audiences a fun plot. The seamless blend of violence and romance makes it a convincing watch.

International thriller movie fans can also check out Oldboy, Rogue City, and more on Netflix!

