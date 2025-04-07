7 action thrillers to watch if you liked The Accountant 

The Accountant (2016), an action-thriller, follows Christian Wolff's (Ben Affleck) life as a financial records keeper for criminal organizations. His autism makes him sharp with numbers, making him the right man to dig up internal embezzlement. When hired for an audit, he realizes that bigger things lie under the surface.

The movie features action-packed sequences as Wolff navigates the world of assassins and criminals while being on the Treasury Director's radar. Can his smarts save him before his past catches up to him?

While the movie received mixed reviews, fans loved its fast-paced storyline and Affleck's performance as the evenly poised but ruthless accountant.

Action thriller fans can check out more movies like The Accountant.

John Wick, Bourne franchise, and other movies like The Accountant

1) Argo (2012)

Ben Affleck is CIA Agent Tony Mendez, who leads a covert operation to save six U.S. diplomats from the clutches of Iranian extremists in what came to be known as "Canadian Caper." In his undercover operation, Mendez disguises himself as a film producer shooting "Argo," a sci-fi film set in Iran.

Fans of Affleck's smooth and suave action sequences in The Accountant will enjoy this action thriller. Fans enjoyed its gritty realism, fast-paced plot, and nail-biting climax sequence.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2) John Wick (2014)

Keanu Reeves in and as John Wick (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros. UK & Ireland)

A group of Russian mobsters inevitably set off a massive chain of events when they cross paths with John Wick (Keanu Reeves), kill his puppy, and steal his car. Unbeknownst to them, John Wick was once a feared hitman working for the same mob, and this altercation will end badly when he comes out of retirement.

The Accountant fans will enjoy the John Wick franchise for its modern action sequences and unique plot. The movie and its sequels offer an in-depth exploration of John Wick's personality and morals and how grief propels him toward revenge.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) Bourne series

Matt Damon in and as Jason Bourne (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures UK)

Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) is a former CIA agent with amnesia. He must understand who he is without alerting the rest of the CIA, who are in his hot pursuit. The movie and its sequels deal with Bourne's life and the implications of his actions on the broader security issues in the United States.

The Bourne franchise deals with morally grey characters, which The Accountant fans will enjoy. The realistic and raw screenplay, the shaky camera effects, and the fast-paced editing make this action thriller an entertaining watch.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

The Bride, played by Uma Thurman (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate Movies)

Quentin Tarantino's grand action thriller follows The Bride (Uma Thurman), a pregnant former assassin whose crew turns on her, leading to a gunshot to the head and a coma for four years. Once awake, she sets out on a long journey to seek revenge. The path takes her to people from her past and plenty of gore.

The Accountant fans will enjoy this homage to pulpy martial arts-inspired storylines, with its entertaining action sequences and absurd narrative style.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) The Killer (2023)

When The Killer (played by Michael Fassbender) accidentally shoots and kills someone else during an assassination attempt, his girlfriend has to face the repercussions. Enraged, the Killer journeys across the United States to seek revenge.

David Fincher's movie puts an interesting twist on assassin-based action thrillers and gives fans of The Accountant a new perspective on the genre. With its technical brilliance and Fassbender's performance, the movie is an entertaining watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Live by Night (2016)

Ben Affleck in Live by Night (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

This period gangster action film follows the rise of notorious Ybor City bootlegger Joe Coughlin (Ben Affleck), a man with humble beginnings as a World War I veteran. Based on Dennis Lehane's crime novel of the same name, the story begins in the 1920s, with a cop's son falling for a gangster's mistress.

If The Accountant fans want a period film filled with action, drama, and stylish visuals, Live by Night should be their next watch.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) Shooter (2007)

When Marine Scout Sniper veteran Bob Lee Swagger (Mark Wahlberg) is framed for murdering the U.S. President by a private military firm, it is up to him to make his way out of the mess.

The movie weaves complex action sequences and a realistic plot around themes like corruption and a quest for justice. The Accountant fans will enjoy Wahlberg's performance as the deeply conflicted Bob.

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

The movie's sequel, The Accountant 2, is set to release worldwide on April 25, 2025. Fans can see Affleck reprise his role as Christian Wolff and solve the murder of the Treasury Director with his brother Braxton's help.

