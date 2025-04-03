7 spy thrillers to watch if you liked Black Bag

Black Bag (2025) is a spy thriller that blends romance and suspense in an intriguing plot bound to leave fans with bated breath. Michael Fassbender is George Woodhouse, a British Intelligence Officer whose loyalties to his job and his wife, Kathryn (Cate Blanchett), are questioned when he is tasked with investigating a top-secret software leak.

Ad

The catch? Kathryn is one of their top suspects. What follows is a tense dinner party with all suspects, the Russians getting involved, and a test of faith for the film's central couple. It's up to the lovebirds to stop a nuclear meltdown that could kill millions.

Fans enjoyed Steven Soderbergh's dialogue-driven screenplay and the chemistry between Fassbender and Blanchett. Black Bag's sleek style won critical and audience appeal, with a 7.3/10 IMDB rating.

Ad

Trending

Check out some similar spy thriller movies!

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Ocean's Eleven, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and other spy thrillers like Black Bag

1) Ocean's Eleven (2001)

George Clooney in Ocean's Eleven (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

This slick comedy-heist movie for the ages follows Danny Ocean (Clooney) and his plan to loot millions from top casinos in Las Vegas. Fans of Steven Soderbergh's storytelling should not miss this OG film in the Ocean's universe.

Ad

Its ensemble cast (George Clooney, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt) delivered memorable performances, mixing flashy visuals with a suspenseful plot. Black Bag fans who enjoyed the movie's visual effects, direction, and climactic reveal are in for a treat with Ocean's Eleven.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2) Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005)

A still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

A married couple's lives turn upside down when they realize each other's identities: Rival assassins. Their next task? Kill each other. What happens when the protagonists have to choose between work and love?

Ad

Fans of spy movies with a romantic twist, like Black Bag, will enjoy Mr. and Mrs. Smith. While the former is more somber, the latter provides a lot of laughs.

The unparalleled chemistry between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, along with the movie's highly entertaining and suspenseful twists, makes it a must-watch.

Where to watch: Hulu

3) Sharper (2023)

Ad

Five main characters. One long con. A conman has crept his way into a rich family's fortunes in this delectable, highly unpredictable crime thriller. Who will rise to the top as the sharpest of them all?

Gritty writing, gasp-worthy twists, and a memorable climax await Black Bag fans in this A24 movie. Similar to the Fassbender spy thriller, Sharper also uncovers what happens when everyone in the room is a suspect.

Ad

Fans don't know whom to trust, because anyone could be the villain.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) Die Another Day (2002)

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond (Image via YouTube/James Bond 007)

No spy-thriller recommendation is complete without a Bond classic. Pierce Brosnan is James Bond, a suave MI6 Agent looking for the mole who betrayed him within the British Intelligence system, during his North Korean mission.

Ad

This leads him to diamond traders, dangerous weapons, and unexpected villains.

The movie's central themes of betrayal, suspicion, and doing the right thing are similar to Black Bag. Fans will also enjoy the action sequences and over-the-top Bond heroics. Another James Bond movie fans would love is Casino Royale.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) Tinker Tinker Soldier Spy (2011)

Gary Oldman as George Smiles (Image via YouTube/StudiocanalUK)

Veteran agent George Smiles (Gary Oldman) is pulled out of retirement to flush out a mole in the MI6. If he doesn't, there is no telling how many more secrets get leaked to the enemy.

Ad

Tomas Alfredson's Tinker Tinker Soldier Spy takes fans through the dark recesses of espionage, with powerful performances underscored by the film's haunting soundtrack.

Black Bag fans who enjoyed figuring out who the ultimate villain is will appreciate a similar storyline in this movie. In both films, fans travel with the protagonist, learning information at the same time as they do, elevating the overall movie experience.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Traitor (2008)

Don Cheadle in Traitor (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Radical worldview collides with religious beliefs in this precariously balanced spy thriller starring Don Cheadle as Samir Horn, a Sudanese-American who is undercover with a U.S. Intelligence service.

Ad

FBI Agent Roy Clayton must figure out if Horn is behind a string of bombings worldwide.

Just like in Black Bag, the air is rife with suspicion in Traitor. The audience must watch from the edge of their seats to figure out each character's intentions, morals, and ultimately, where their stories end.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) The Departed (2006)

DiCaprio in The Departed (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

The hunt is on in The Departed when young police officer Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) infiltrates the den of an Irish mob boss, Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson).

Ad

But the mob boss has plans of his own: Sending mole Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) to infiltrate the police department. What happens if these two cross paths?

Crime thriller lovers will enjoy this Martin Scorsese movie for its juicy storyline and star-studded ensemble cast, similar to Soderbergh's Black Bag.

The film's unpredictability, woven in with Scorsese's direction, ensured four wins at the Oscars, including Best Picture.

Where to watch: Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video

Ad

Fans can also check out Bridge of Spies and the Mission: Impossible franchise!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback