"The most humiliating job" - When Brad Pitt made his feelings known about the oddest gig of his life

Before Brad Pitt became a Hollywood A-lister, he was just another aspiring actor struggling to find his footing in Los Angeles. Like many before him, he had to take on odd jobs to make ends meet while waiting for his big break. From living with multiple roommates in a small apartment to picking up whatever work he could find, Pitt’s early years in the industry were far from glamorous.

However, there was one job that stood out as particularly embarrassing, one that he later looked back on with humor but admitted was a low point in his journey.

Brad Pitt opened up about this unusual gig during a 1996 interview with Tiger Beat. At the time, he was still an emerging actor, known for his roles in television series like Dallas and Growing Pains.

When asked about the most humiliating job he ever had, he recalled working for a fast-food chain, El Pollo Loco, where he had to dress up in a giant chicken costume and stand on the streets of Los Angeles to promote the restaurant’s grand opening. In the blistering California heat, he flapped his wings and tried to attract customers, an experience he later described as both humbling and unforgettable.

He said:

"I said let’s see who can get the most humiliating job. I won! I got a job with, a restaurant called El Pollo Loco. I dressed up as a chicken, stood out on the corner of Sunset."

What did Brad Pitt say about the odd job of his life?

Bradd Pitt’s revelation about his chicken-suit job was one of many candid insights he shared about his early years. In the Tiger Beat interview, he reflected on how he and a friend had even made a game out of seeing who could land the most humiliating job.

In the end, Brad Pitt believed he had won that contest. While many actors take on unconventional work before finding success, few have had to parade around in a feathered costume under the scorching sun.

He said in the Tiger Beat interview:

"There is a place called the Job Factory and every week they list all of these odd jobs. Those jobs kept me in Captain Crunch and peanut butter and jelly. It finally got so bad that my buddy and I said let’s see who can get the most humiliating job. I won! I got a job with a restaurant called El Pollo Loco."

Pitt added:

"I dressed up as a chicken, stood out on the corner of Sunset in one hundred degree weather and flapped my wings for the Grand Opening. They liked me so much, they asked me back!"

Despite the embarrassment, Brad Pitt later acknowledged that these experiences were all part of the learning process and made him more determined to succeed in the industry.

As strange as it may seem, his experience as a costumed chicken actually played a small role in getting him his first TV break. The job required him to perform and grab people’s attention, which helped him build confidence in front of an audience.

It also taught him the importance of resilience and persistence qualities that served him well when auditioning for roles, and not long after, he landed a part on Dallas.

What character did Brad Pitt play on Dallas?

Though Brad Pitt’s big-screen breakthrough would come years later, he started building his resume with small roles on television. One of his earliest recurring parts was on the popular primetime soap opera Dallas.

Brad Pitt played Randy, the teenage boyfriend of Charlotte Wade, a character portrayed by Shalane McCall. Randy’s storyline revolves around his relationship with Charlotte and the challenges they face due to her family’s disapproval.

In one of the more dramatic moments, Charlotte’s stepfather, Ray Krebbs, forbade them from seeing each other after catching them alone in a barn. However, as the show progressed, he eventually relented, and Randy and Charlotte were allowed to continue their romance.

Brad Pitt appeared in four episodes during the 11th season of the series, which, while brief, was an important stepping stone in his career. It gave him exposure and helped him land more roles, setting the stage for bigger opportunities.

What was Dallas about?

Dallas was one of the most successful television dramas of its time, running from 1978 to 1991. The show followed the wealthy and influential Ewing family, who controlled the oil company Ewing Oil and owned the Southfork cattle ranch.

The central storyline revolved around family rivalries, power struggles, and dramatic twists that kept audiences hooked for over a decade.

At the heart of the show was J.R. Ewing, played by Larry Hagman, whose scheming and ruthless business tactics made him one of television’s most memorable villains.

The series became famous for its shocking cliffhangers, particularly the Who Shot J.R.? storyline, which remains one of the most-watched television moments in history. The show’s legacy continued with spin-offs and a revival series in 2012, solidifying its place in pop culture history.

For the unversed, Brad Pitt is currently filming for his upcoming movie F1.

