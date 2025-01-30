7 movies to watch if you liked Meet Joe Black

The movie Meet Joe Black stars Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, and Claire Forlani in Martin Brest's romantic fantasy drama. The narrative centers on Bill Parrish, a devoted father and prosperous businessman who meets Death (Brad Pitt) in human form the night before his 65th birthday.

Death wants to know what it is like to be human in return for prolonging Bill's life. With romance brewing between Death, who comes to be known as Joe Black, and Bill's daughter, the film delivers an emotional conclusion as the inevitable meaning of life and death comes to light.

The 1934 movie Death Takes a Holiday serves as a loose inspiration for the screenplay, written by Bo Goldman, Kevin Wade, Ron Osborn, and Jeff Reno. The film premiered at the Tokyo International Film Festival on November 8, 1998.

If viewers enjoyed watching Meet Joe Black, here are seven movies with similar themes of fate and the supernatural.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Ghost, Palm Springs, and 5 other movies to watch if you liked Meet Joe Black

1) The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Image via Apple TV+)

David Fincher's romantic fantasy drama, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, is partially based on a short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald from 1922. Cate Blanchett plays Brad Pitt's lifelong love affair, Benjamin Button, who ages backward.

In addition, Tilda Swinton, Julia Ormond, and Taraji P. Henson also make appearances in the movie. At the 81st Academy Awards, it received 13 nominations and went on to win three Oscars: Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup, and Best Art Direction.

Similar to Meet Joe Black, this movie examines how time and love are ephemeral. This is evident in Benjamin and Daisy's bittersweet romance, in which their lives only coincide for a brief moment, much as Joe and Susan's love is characterized by his inevitable departure.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

2) Ghost (1990)

Ghost (Image via Google Play)

Ghost is a supernatural romance directed by Jerry Zucker. The film stars Patrick Swayze as Sam Wheat, a murdered banker whose spirit seeks to protect his girlfriend, Molly Jensen (Demi Moore), from the person responsible for his death, with the aid of a psychic named Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg).

It received five nominations at the 63rd Academy Awards, it won two Oscars: Best Supporting Actress for Whoopi Goldberg and Best Original Screenplay for Bruce Joel Rubin.

Both Meet Joe Black and Ghost blend romance with the supernatural, as seen when Sam, even after death, finds a way to protect and communicate with Molly—mirroring Joe Black’s experience of falling in love while existing beyond the realm of life.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Everything Everywhere All at Once is an absurdist comedy-drama directed and written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who also produced the film with Anthony and Joe Russo and Jonathan Wang. The movie blends multiple genres, including surreal comedy, science fiction, fantasy, martial arts, immigrant experiences, and animation.

Michelle Yeoh stars as Evelyn Quan Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant who, while undergoing an IRS audit, learns she must connect with alternate versions of herself across parallel universes to stop a powerful force from destroying the multiverse.

The film also features Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and James Hong. At the 95th Academy Awards, it won seven out of the 11 categories in which it was nominated.

Just as Joe in Meet Joe Black explores human emotions with wonder and confusion, Evelyn jumps between universes, learning about love, regret, and the beauty of small moments in life.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, A24

4) Palm Springs (2020)

Palm Springs (Image via Prime Video)

Palm Springs is a science fiction romantic comedy directed by Max Barbakow in his feature debut, with a screenplay by Andy Siara, based on a story by Barbakow and Siara.

Starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, and J.K. Simmons, the story follows two strangers who meet at a wedding in Palm Springs, only to find themselves trapped in a time loop.

Nyles meets Sarah at a Palm Springs wedding on November 9. He is shot by Roy and falls into an enigmatic cave. Sarah then follows him and finds herself trapped in the same time loop, reliving the same day. Sarah is frantically trying to get out, but Nyles, who has been in the loop for a while, has grown apathetic.

Like in Meet Joe Black, Nyles and Sarah find themselves stuck in a situation that forces them to reassess what truly matters—much like how Joe’s temporary human experience changes his view on life and love.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu

5) City of Angels (1998)

Meg Ryan in City of Angels (Image via Amazon)

City of Angels is a romantic fantasy film directed by Brad Silberling, starring Meg Ryan and Nicolas Cage. The movie is a loose remake of the film Wings of Desire by Wim Wenders and is set in Los Angeles.

It narrates the tale of an angel (Cage) who develops feelings for a mortal lady (Ryan) and longs to take human form to be with her. The angel accepts the human experience under the guidance of a man (Dennis Franz) who has already transitioned from immortality.

Seth, an angel in Los Angeles, helps people get to the afterlife but finds it difficult to understand human feelings. He confesses to Maggie Rice, a committed surgeon attempting to save a dying patient because he finds her fascinating.

Similar to Meet Joe Black, where Joe discovers that love is tragic and beautiful, Seth, an angel, decides to sacrifice eternity for love in City of Angels.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

6) The Man from Earth (2007)

The Man from Earth (Image via Apple TV+)

The Man from Earth is a science fiction drama written by Jerome Bixby, who began working on it in the early 1960s and completed it on his deathbed in April 1998.

Directed by Richard Schenkman, the film stars David Lee Smith as John Oldman, a university professor who claims to be over 14,000 years old. Set entirely in and around Oldman’s home during his farewell party, the story unfolds through intense dialogue-driven debates between him and his colleagues.

Similar themes of longevity that Bixby examined in his 1969 Star Trek episode Requiem for Methuselah are reflected in the screenplay.

John Oldman enthralls his pals with his revelation that makes them think about life, much like Joe Black's philosophical conversations about life and death in Meet Joe Black.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

7) Before Trilogy (1995–2013)

Before Sunrise (Image via Prime Video)

The three Before Trilogy romance films, which stars Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke begin with Before Sunrise (1995) and continue with Before Sunset (2004) and Before Midnight (2013). The trilogy examines the changing romantic relationship between Jesse (Hawke) and Céline (Delpy) at various points in their life and is shot at nine-year intervals.

The Before trilogy was nominated for two Academy Awards, two Writers Guild of America Awards, and two Academy Awards. Julie Delpy, who starred in Before Midnight, won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

Jesse and Céline's long, in-depth conversations on existential romance, as well as Joe and Susan's intimate conversations in Meet Joe Black, both capture the magic of connection and fleeting moments.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Viewers can watch the classic movie Meet Joe Black on major streaming platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Netflix.

