7 actors who declined the role of James Bond

James Bond, the world's most secret agent, has been thrilling fans since 1962 with his sophistication, charm, and deadly prowess. Based on Ian Fleming's books, the franchise consists of 27 films (two non-canonical) and six actors, each leaving their own mark on the legendary character.

Ad

The roll call of prospective James Bonds is longer than one might imagine. Over the 61-year history of 007, there have been dozens of actors speculated to be possible Bonds—some spurned by the producers, some turning down the opportunity for themselves.

Clint Eastwood and Christian Bale are among the famous actors who turned down the opportunity to become the world's best-known spy.

Dominic West and 6 other actors who declined the role of James Bond

1) Christian Bale

Ad

Trending

Christian Bale at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Image via Getty)

Christian Bale was one of the 200 actors shortlisted for Casino Royale. Bale was considered for the role of James Bond but ultimately declined. In a 2001 interview with Empire, he stated that the character embodied stereotypes about England and British actors.

Ad

He went so far as to equate 007 with his character in American Psycho, suggesting the character was nothing more than a maniacal killer.

2) Dominic West

Dominic West in The Wire (Image via HBO)

Pierce Brosnan finished off his four-movie stint as James Bond with Die Another Day (2002). Production on Casino Royale then started, and it had originally been written with Brosnan playing the character, but it was not planned as a reboot. He was actually in talks with Eon to retake the role, but negotiations fell apart when the studio made the decision to go another way with 007.

Ad

This choice spurred a long-range hunt for the next Bond, with more than 200 actors under consideration. One of them was Dominic West, star of The Wire and The Crown. However, he was ultimately ruled out after being informed that Brosnan would be returning to the role, which did not materialize, according to a report by the Daily Telegraph in 2005.

3) Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson at the 53rd Golden Camera Awards Ceremony (Image via Getty)

Having finished his three-movie deal with License to Kill (1989), Timothy Dalton refused to reprise his role as James Bond. This prompted a fresh hunt for the next 007, this time for GoldenEye (1995). Liam Neeson was in the spotlight at the time, having just appeared in Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List, and was the front-runner for Bond.

Ad

Though Neeson was known to have rejected the role to avoid action films, the real reason was personal—his late wife, Natasha Richardson. She reportedly said in a Rolling Stone interview published on February 20, 2023, that she wouldn't marry him if he accepted the role.

4) Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson at the 8th Annual Golden Boot Awards (Image via Getty)

Clint Eastwood was not the only American in the running for Diamonds Are Forever, nor was he the only one to decline out of respect for Bond's British identity. Burt Reynolds, another movie star, also turned down the role, firmly believing that an American could not play James Bond.

Ad

He regretted rejecting the role of James Bond in 1970. While promoting his autobiography But Enough About Me on Good Morning America, he reflected on his decision.

Sean Connery later returned to the franchise, making Diamonds Are Forever his final appearance as Bond in the official Eon series.

5) Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood at the 1993 DGA Awards (Image via Getty)

Clint Eastwood was a strong contender as well for Diamonds Are Forever. In fact, one of Hollywood's all-time greatest American cowboys almost played the part of Britain's finest spy.

Ad

Aside from the nationality difference, Eastwood built a career on portraying tough, no-nonsense characters, including the outlaw policeman Dirty Harry and the laconic gunfighter The Man with No Name in Sergio Leone's Dollars Trilogy.

Clint Eastwood dismissed the idea of playing Bond, feeling it wasn't for him. In an interview with the LA Times' Hero Complex blog in 2010, he shared the reason behind the rejection of the role, saying he "liked characters that were more grounded in reality."

Ad

6) Michael Gambon

Ad

When George Lazenby dropped the role, it was in full swing once more to fill James Bond's shoes. Michael Gambon, who later became famous for his portrayal of Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies, was one of the candidates for Diamonds Are Forever (1970). He even auditioned for the role.

However, Gambon declined the role for an unexpected reason, believing he lacked the necessary good looks to portray Britain's top spy, according to a report by The Independent dated February 19, 2016.

Ad

7) Adam West

Burt Ward and Adam West (Image via Getty)

Michael Caine wasn't the only thespian in contention to play On Her Majesty's Secret Service—proto-Batman Adam West also got a call. However, West declined the role, feeling that it would be better if Bond were played by a Brit in a November 12, 2014 Digital Spy interview.

Ad

Ultimately, George Lazenby was chosen for the role, and On Her Majesty's Secret Service became his only appearance as 007.

Throughout the years, numerous actors have been considered for the role of James Bond, with some turning it down due to personal reasons or career considerations. With each new installment in the series, the casting of the next Bond remains a topic of discussion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback