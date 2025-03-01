7 upcoming movie remakes to watch in 2025

Movie remakes have always intrigued cinephiles but they don't always make a splash at the box office. This is mainly because people tend to have certain expectations when it comes to movie remakes. And, filmmakers are under a lot of pressure to ensure that the new project matches, or better yet exceeds, the predecessor in terms of performances, cinematography and overall storytelling.

Even though it has proven to be somewhat of a hit-or-miss, new movie remakes are routinely released every year and 2025 is not going to be any different. While some movie remakes have already been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, there are a few that promise to deliver memorable cinematic experiences.

Movies lovers should clear their calendars for the upcoming movie remakes, mentioned on this list, that belong in every 2025 must-watch list.

Lilo & Stitch, The Bride and five other upcoming movie remakes that have been getting a lot of hype

1) The Wedding Banquet: April 18, 2025

Comedy fans shouldn't miss out on this feel-good movie remake (Image via Bleecker Street Media)

This upcoming movie remake, directed by Andrew Ahn, stars Bowen Yang, Han Gi-chan, Lily Gladstone, and Kelly Marie Tran, among others. The 1993 version of The Wedding Banquet directed by Ang Lee received a lot of praise for its witty screenplay, both from movie goers and critics. And so, cinephiles are looking forward to seeing the modern retelling of the same.

In this much-anticipated movie remake, a committed gay man is forced to propose marriage to his lesbian friend in order to get a green card. He promises to help pay for her IVF treatment in return. Although they assume the marriage ploy will be easy to pull off, things start to get complicated when his grandmother makes plans for an elaborate wedding banquet.

From the trailer, it seems like the movie will deliver plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments. It will also be interesting to see how modern LGBTQ couples approach relationships and marriage.

Where to watch: The Wedding Banquet is scheduled for theatrical release on April 18, 2025.

2) Lilo & Stitch: May 23, 2025

Lilo & Stitch promises to deliver a wholesome narrative that the whole family can enjoy together (Image via Disney Movies)

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, this live-action movie remake is one that fans of the 2002 animated film wouldn't want to miss. Maia Kealoha stars as Lilo Pelekai, a six-year-old Native Hawaiian girl who becomes friends with an alien named Stitch that looks like a dog. Interestingly enough, Stitch will be voiced by Chris Sanders, who also voiced the same character in the original movie.

This highly anticipated movie remake will also star Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, and more. Like the 2002 movie, the 2025 version of Lilo & Stitch will also explore themes of friendship, identity and family values.

As the characters are already well-known thanks to the success of the original movie, fans are hoping that this upcoming movie remake will be able to preserve their distinctive personalities while also infusing some new plot progressions to keep things interesting.

Where to watch: Lilo & Stitch is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 23, 2025.

3) How to Train Your Dragon: June 13, 2025

Night Fury fans wouldn't want to miss out on this live-action remake (Image via Official Website)

The adventures of Hiccup and his Night Fury dragon have enthralled viewers for many years and now it is finally getting a live-action movie remake. Directed by Dean DeBlois, How to Train Your Dragon stars Mason Thames, Nick Frost, Nico Parker, Julian Dennison, and many more.

Expectations are high as it marks DreamWorks Animation's first live-action production. Like the original movie which was released in 2010, this movie remake will follow the life of Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III who resides in a village where Vikings and dragons have always been bitter enemies. When he makes friends with a dragon, the villagers start to see a different side of the dragons.

Fans are hoping that the live-action will capture the emotional messages about kindness and peaceful cohabitation as well as the original that made them laugh and cry.

Where to watch: How to Train Your Dragon is scheduled for theatrical release on June 13, 2025.

4) The Bride: September 26, 2025

Bookworms are eagerly awaiting this remake (Image via Maggie Gyllenhaal Instagram)

In the last few years, monster movies have had very clichéd storytelling, much to the disappointment of fans of the genre. But this movie remake by Maggie Gyllenhaal promises to be different from the rest. Based on Bride of Frankenstein (1935), The Bride stars Christian Bale as Frankenstein who is plagued with loneliness.

He travels to Chicago to meet Dr. Euphronius who can help create a companion for him. When the duo bring a murdered woman back to life, they end up creating the Bride, portrayed by Jessie Buckley. The cast also includes the likes of Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening and more.

Mary Shelley's characters have appeared in many adaptations which means that fans already have an idea of what to expect. It will be interesting to see how Gyllenhaal puts her own spin on the retelling to make it appeal to modern audiences.

Where to watch: The Bride is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 26, 2025.

5) The Running Man: November 7, 2025

This remake will star Glen Powell and Katy O'Brian (Image via Glen Powell Instagram and Katy O'Brian Instagram)

Usually, movie remakes are based on successful old movies because it makes it easier to get cinephiles excited about the retelling. But there have been instances when filmmakers have pushed themselves to build on screenplays that didn't have a good box office record the first time around.

When The Running Man was first released in 1987, it received mixed reviews but director Edgar Wright is certain that he will be able to do justice to Stephen King's writing with this upcoming movie remake.

The movie will center around a gaming show wherein participants can earn money by evading skilled hitmen who have been sent to kill them. The dystopian setting coupled with a star-studded cast comprising Glen Powell, Katy O'Brian, Josh Brolin, Michael Cera, and others, has piqued the interest of movie lovers. Only time will tell if this movie remake is able to surpass its predecessor.

Where to watch: The Running Man is scheduled for theatrical release on November 7, 2025.

6) Bugonia: November 7, 2025

The Kind of Kindness duo, Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, will return in this remake (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Yorgos Lanthimos' Bugonia is an English-language remake of Save the Green Planet!. Directed by Jang Joon-hwan, the South Korean film received plenty of critical acclaim for its astute direction and compelling performances. The upcoming remake stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Alicia Silverstone, among others.

In Bugonia, two conspiracy-obsessed young men are convinced that the CEO of a major company is an alien. They are determined to stop her from destroying the planet and make a plan to kidnap her.

Lanthimos' recent films, Poor Things (2023) and Kinds of Kindness (2024) have been heralded for their unconventional storytelling and so movie lovers are certain that Bugonia will also offer a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.

Where to watch: Bugonia is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 7, 2025.

7) Frankenstein: November, 2025

Jacob Elordi plays Frankenstein's monster but Mia Goth's character has not be revealed yet (Image via Warner Bros/A24)

This movie remake by Guillermo del Toro is high on the must-watch list among fans of the famed filmmaker because he has mentioned in countless interviews about his dream to make his own adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel.

Like the books, the movie remake will focus on Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant scientist whose vain ambitions to bring a creature to life lead to disastrous consequences. It will star Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and many others.

Guillermo del Toro has always had an uncanny ability to fuse his own vision to any narrative and cinephiles are certain that Frankenstein will feature compelling gothic aesthetics and gritty storytelling that will appeal to both fans of the books and the classic movies.

Where to watch: Frankenstein is set to release on Netflix some time in November. The exact date has not been announced yet.

Out of all the titles releasing in 2025, these movie remakes have gotten the most attention thanks to their enticing settings and impressive casting.

