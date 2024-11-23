Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein reveals first images of the doctor and the monster

Frankenstein is an upcoming sci-fi horror movie inspired by Mary Shelley's classic 1818 novel. The film is written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. It will be available on Netflix and is expected to be released next year, though the official release date has not yet been announced.

The movie features a talented cast of Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, Charles Dance, Felix Kammerer, and Christoph Waltz. Vanity Fair has revealed the film's first look, and the photo seemingly shows Dr. Frankenstein and his monsters in a laboratory.

As the photo suggests, the lab is designed with a large window that fills the space with natural light. The set also features two big green containers, several workbenches scattered around, and a pile of discarded limbs. The doctor stands with his back to the audience, hiding his expression and adding to the mystery of the scene. Judging by the first look photos, it is likely that the film will bring Shelley's timeless tale of creation and destruction to life in del Toro’s unique style.

What does Guillermo de Toro's Frankenstein first image reveal about the movie?

First look at the movie (Image via Vanity Fair)

The story follows a brilliant but arrogant scientist Frankenstein, played by Oscar Isaac, who creates a live man-like creature through a daring experiment. The result of the experiment leads to tragic consequences for both the creator and the creature.

The film’s visuals already hint at its striking use of gold and green tones, creating a dramatic and haunting atmosphere. Attention to detail in set design and color grading adds depth and emotion to the storytelling.

Early glimpses suggest a mixed use of natural and artificial light that creates both a lifelike and unsettling atmosphere. The first look photo features a large window that bathes the room in light.

Everything we know so far about Frankenstein

Director Guillermo del Toro had a lifelong dream of making his adaptation of the iconic novel. He has been working on the project for decades and it was finally backed by Netflix in 2023. In a 2023 interview with Collider, the 60-year-old director said that he started working on the film in February and expressed his interest in the project.

"We started in February, and it's a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein. I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn't have done 10 years ago. Now I'm brave or crazy enough and, and, and we're gonna tackle it," Guillermo del Toro said.

Previously in a 2010 interview with Collider, the director had said that his favorite novel in the world is Frankenstein.

As per The Herald, the film was shot in multiple locations across the UK, such as Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeenshire, and London.

In January, Deadline reported that Jacob Elordi replaced Andrew Garfield in the role of the Frankenstein monster. The replacement was done due to scheduling conflicts caused by the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor, best known for in Netflix's The Kissing Booth film series and HBO's Euphoria.

