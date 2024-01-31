How many Frankenstein movies are there? Details explored ahead of Zelda Williams' Lisa Frankenstein 

Hollywood has seen a range of adaptations of Mary Shelley’s epic novel, Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus, which was released back in 1818. The iconic movie monster’s journey on the big screen started back in the 1910s, and has since been the subject of a plethora of related projects, with some being released more than a century later.

Today, in 2024, there are a total of more than 65 movie adaptations in different languages that have come out. While the first iteration of the Frankenstein monster was portrayed in a silent film, back in 1910, a range of scarier, more animated versions have since been seen in movies. The latest movie, which included a version of Frankenstein, was 2022’s The Munsters.

Meanwhile, Zelda Williams’ upcoming comedy-horror, Lisa Frankenstein, is also expected to include links to the original monster. In light of the latest production, fans are keen for a detailed account of the various iterations of Frankenstein, even if quite a few are not even available to watch anymore.

A list of all Frankenstein movies ever made

Frankenstein, as a character, was first seen in a movie back in the silent film of the same name, which was released in 1910. The movie stayed true to the source material and followed the adventures of Victor Frankenstein, a medical student who sets out on a quest to create the perfect human being.

Since then, more than 65 iterations of the character have seeped their way into mainstream Hollywood and the overall film industry. An exhaustive list can be seen below:

Frankenstein (Silent) – 1910

Frankenstein – 1931

Bride of Frankenstein – 1935

Son of Frankenstein – 1939

The Ghost of Frankenstein – 1942

Dracula vs. Frankenstein

Frankenstein meets the Wolf Man – 1943

House of Frankenstein – 1944

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein – 1948

The Curse of Frankenstein – 1957

The Revenge of Frankenstein – 1958

Frankenstein, 1970 – 1958

Frankenstein’s Daughter – 1958

The Evil of Frankenstein – 1964

Frankenstein Meets the Space Monster – 1965

Jesse James Meets Frankenstein’s Daughter – 1966

The Munsters: Season 1 – 1964

The Munsters: Season 2 – 1965

Frankenstein Jr. and the Impossibles: The Complete Series – 1966

Munster, Go Home! – 1966

Frankenstein Must be Destroyed – 1970

Horror of Frankenstein – 1970

Curse of Frankenstein – 1972

Frankenstein 80 – 1972

Frankenstein – 1973

Frankenstein’s Castle of Freaks – 1973

Flesh for Frankenstein – 1974

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell – 1974

Young Frankenstein – 1974

Frankenstein Island – 1981

Frankenstein – 1992

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein – 1994

The Munsters’ Scary Little Christmas – 1996

Frankenstein and Me – 1997

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein – 1999

Frankenstein – 2004

Frankenstein Reborn – 2005

Frankenstein’s Bloody Nightmare – 2006

Frankenstein – 2007

Vampire Girl vs. Frankenstein Girl – 2009

The Frankenstein Syndrome – 2010

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Lady Frankenstein – 2010

RiffTrax: Frankenstein Island – 2012

Hotel Transylvania – 2012

Frankenstein’s Army – 2013

The Frankenstein Theory – 2013

Army of Frankensteins – 2013

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein–A Documentary – 2013

I, Frankenstein – 2014

Frankenstein and the Vampire: A Dark Stormy Night – 2014

Victor Frankenstein – 2015

Beach Blanket Frankenstein – 2015

Frankenstein – 2015

Rock N Roll Frankenstein – 2015

The Erotic Rites of Frankenstein – 2015

Frankenstein vs. The Mummy – 2015

Frankenstein: Day of the Beast – 2016

Daughter of Frankenstein: A Conversation with Sara Karloff – 2017

The Strange Life of Dr. Frankenstein – 2018

Baby Frankenstein – 2020

Tales of Frankenstein – 2021

Lady Frankenstein – 2021

The Munsters – 2022

It is sufficient to say that there have been a handful of Frankenstein iterations in various adaptations over the years. The epic monster has for generations been seen as an intriguing creature. He perfectly captured the essence of human greed, with the ‘monster’ itself shown as a generally harmless creature who struggles to accept his own form.

Created by a young medical student, Frankenstein is no stranger to movie adaptations, and the latest one, in the form of Lisa Frankenstein, can also be expected to include references to the original monster.