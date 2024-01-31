How many Frankenstein movies are there? Details explored ahead of Zelda Williams' Lisa Frankenstein 

Hollywood has seen a range of adaptations of Mary Shelley’s epic novel, Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus, which was released back in 1818. The iconic movie monster’s journey on the big screen started back in the 1910s, and has since been the subject of a plethora of related projects, with some being released more than a century later.
Today, in 2024, there are a total of more than 65 movie adaptations in different languages that have come out. While the first iteration of the Frankenstein monster was portrayed in a silent film, back in 1910, a range of scarier, more animated versions have since been seen in movies. The latest movie, which included a version of Frankenstein, was 2022’s The Munsters.
Meanwhile, Zelda Williams’ upcoming comedy-horror, Lisa Frankenstein, is also expected to include links to the original monster. In light of the latest production, fans are keen for a detailed account of the various iterations of Frankenstein, even if quite a few are not even available to watch anymore.
A list of all Frankenstein movies ever made
Frankenstein, as a character, was first seen in a movie back in the silent film of the same name, which was released in 1910. The movie stayed true to the source material and followed the adventures of Victor Frankenstein, a medical student who sets out on a quest to create the perfect human being.
Since then, more than 65 iterations of the character have seeped their way into mainstream Hollywood and the overall film industry. An exhaustive list can be seen below:
- Frankenstein (Silent) – 1910
- Frankenstein – 1931
- Bride of Frankenstein – 1935
- Son of Frankenstein – 1939
- The Ghost of Frankenstein – 1942
- Dracula vs. Frankenstein
- Frankenstein meets the Wolf Man – 1943
- House of Frankenstein – 1944
- Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein – 1948
- The Curse of Frankenstein – 1957
- The Revenge of Frankenstein – 1958
- Frankenstein, 1970 – 1958
- Frankenstein’s Daughter – 1958
- The Evil of Frankenstein – 1964
- Frankenstein Meets the Space Monster – 1965
- Jesse James Meets Frankenstein’s Daughter – 1966
- The Munsters: Season 1 – 1964
- The Munsters: Season 2 – 1965
- Frankenstein Jr. and the Impossibles: The Complete Series – 1966
- Munster, Go Home! – 1966
- Frankenstein Must be Destroyed – 1970
- Horror of Frankenstein – 1970
- Curse of Frankenstein – 1972
- Frankenstein 80 – 1972
- Frankenstein – 1973
- Frankenstein’s Castle of Freaks – 1973
- Flesh for Frankenstein – 1974
- Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell – 1974
- Young Frankenstein – 1974
- Frankenstein Island – 1981
- Frankenstein – 1992
- Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein – 1994
- The Munsters’ Scary Little Christmas – 1996
- Frankenstein and Me – 1997
- Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein – 1999
- Frankenstein – 2004
- Frankenstein Reborn – 2005
- Frankenstein’s Bloody Nightmare – 2006
- Frankenstein – 2007
- Vampire Girl vs. Frankenstein Girl – 2009
- The Frankenstein Syndrome – 2010
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Lady Frankenstein – 2010
- RiffTrax: Frankenstein Island – 2012
- Hotel Transylvania – 2012
- Frankenstein’s Army – 2013
- The Frankenstein Theory – 2013
- Army of Frankensteins – 2013
- Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein–A Documentary – 2013
- I, Frankenstein – 2014
- Frankenstein and the Vampire: A Dark Stormy Night – 2014
- Victor Frankenstein – 2015
- Beach Blanket Frankenstein – 2015
- Frankenstein – 2015
- Rock N Roll Frankenstein – 2015
- The Erotic Rites of Frankenstein – 2015
- Frankenstein vs. The Mummy – 2015
- Frankenstein: Day of the Beast – 2016
- Daughter of Frankenstein: A Conversation with Sara Karloff – 2017
- The Strange Life of Dr. Frankenstein – 2018
- Baby Frankenstein – 2020
- Tales of Frankenstein – 2021
- Lady Frankenstein – 2021
- The Munsters – 2022
It is sufficient to say that there have been a handful of Frankenstein iterations in various adaptations over the years. The epic monster has for generations been seen as an intriguing creature. He perfectly captured the essence of human greed, with the ‘monster’ itself shown as a generally harmless creature who struggles to accept his own form.
Created by a young medical student, Frankenstein is no stranger to movie adaptations, and the latest one, in the form of Lisa Frankenstein, can also be expected to include references to the original monster.