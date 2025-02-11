How many How To Train Your Dragon movies are there? Chronological watch order, streaming options, and more

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise has been a beloved staple in the world of animated films since its release in 2010. Based on the book series by Cressida Cowell, the franchise follows the journey of Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III and his loyal dragon companion, Toothless.

The films have been praised for their breathtaking animation, emotional depth, and compelling storytelling, making them a favorite among audiences of all ages.

With a live-action remake set to release in 2025, fans of the franchise are eager to revisit the original films, spin-offs, and TV series.

Whether one is new to the world of How to Train Your Dragon or looking for a refresher before the new film, here’s everything you need to know about the movies, their watch order, and where to stream them.

In what order to watch How to Train Your Dragon movies? Details explored

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise consists of three main feature films, along with multiple spin-off TV series, short films, and an upcoming live-action adaptation. Below is the chronological watch order, including all related content:

Main Movies:

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) How to Train Your Dragon (2025) – Live-action remake

TV Series:

DreamWorks Dragons: Riders of Berk (2012–2013) DreamWorks Dragons: Defenders of Berk (2013–2014) Dragons: Race to the Edge (2015–2018) Dragons: Rescue Riders (2019–2020) Dragons: The Nine Realms (2021–2023)

Short Films & Specials:

Legend of the Boneknapper Dragon (2010) Book of Dragons (2011) Gift of the Night Fury (2011) Dawn of the Dragon Racers (2014) How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (2019) Snoggletog Log (2019)

For those looking to experience the full saga, watching the films in chronological order allows for a deeper understanding of Hiccup’s journey and the evolution of the dragon world.

Streaming options for the movies explored

Fans can watch the movies and TV shows on various streaming platforms. Here are the current options for streaming, renting, or purchasing the films:

Where to stream the movies:

Netflix (Availability varies by region)

Amazon Prime Video (Available for rental and purchase)

Apple TV (Rental and purchase options available)

Google Play Movies & TV (Rental and purchase)

Vudu (Rental and purchase)

Max (Select titles available)

Subscription & rental pricing (as of 2025):

Amazon Prime Video: $8.99/month, rentals start at $5.99 per movie

Netflix: Standard plan at $17.99/month, Premium at $24.99/month

Max: Subscription starts at $9.99/month

Apple TV+: $6.99/month

The films are also available for digital purchase, typically priced at $19.99 per movie. Fans who prefer physical copies can find DVD and Blu-ray versions of the trilogy through major retailers.

More details on the movies

The film series, produced by DreamWorks Animation, is one of the most acclaimed animated franchises of all time. Each installment follows Hiccup, a young Viking who befriends a rare dragon named Toothless, challenging his village’s long-held belief that dragons are enemies.

Key highlights:

How to Train Your Dragon (2010): Introduces Hiccup and Toothless, exploring their unlikely friendship and changing the Viking perception of dragons.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014): Set five years later, Hiccup discovers his mother is alive and must face Drago Bludvist, a powerful dragon hunter.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019): Concludes Hiccup and Toothless’ story as they seek a hidden dragon paradise and face the threat of Grimmel the Grisly.

The upcoming live-action remake, set to release on June 13, 2025, will revisit the first film’s storyline with a fresh take. While details on casting and production remain limited, fans are excited to see how the beloved story will translate to live action.

