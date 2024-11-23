"I still see no purpose of the film": Live-action How to Train your Dragon receives criticism from fans being uninspired

How to Train Your Dragon is an upcoming American live-action fantasy film, slated for release on June 13, 2025. Directed, written, and co-produced by Dean DeBlois, it is a remake of the beloved 2010 animated classic inspired by Cressida Cowell's 2003 novel.

The narrative centers on Hiccup, a young Viking who challenges long-held wisdom in his society by befriending a dragon called Toothless. Among the outstanding cast of the live-action adaptation are Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, and Gerard Butler returning in his capacity as Stoick the Vast. With great expectations from original series viewers, the filming was finished in Belfast in May 2024.

The announcement of the film has not been without controversy. Fans have criticized the adaptation, calling it uninspired and unnecessary.

On social media, one user tweeted,

“I still see no purpose of the film.”

“looked ugly and just generally worse”, Another fan commented.

“Real people and less magic”, said another fan.

These sentiments have led to heated discussions online, with many questioning the need for a remake. While some look forward to revisiting Berk in a new format, others see the adaptation as failing to capture the magic of the original.

“The movies felt like such a loose adaptation. So it annoys me EVEN MORE,” One fan noted.

Reactions have poured in, pointing to visual and conceptual shortcomings.

“It’s the way they didn’t even try to match the dragon designs,” One of the fans stated.

“Dull and just using the same exact shots from its animated original,” Another added.

These critiques underline a common thread: disappointment that the live-action adaptation may fail to justify its existence.

Some comments reflect growing skepticism about whether the adaptation will live up to its legacy. A tweet reads,

“The live-action how to train your dragon movie is gonna be so sh*t”

The criticism extends to the film's visual elements. Fans were especially critical of the dragon designs, describing them as underwhelming.

“How to train your dragon going from an animated movie into a worse looking animated movie.” one comment reads.

All About How to Train Your Dragon

The Cast: Mason Thames, Nico Parker and more

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon stars Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid. Gerard Butler reprises his role as Stoick the Vast, a nostalgic nod for fans of the animated series.

Gabriel Howell is Snotlout, Nick Frost is Gobber, and Julian Dennison is Fishlegs among other cast members. Bronwyn James and Harry Trevaldwyn play the Thorston twins, Ruffnut and Tuffnut respectively; Ruth Codd joins as Phlegma, giving the Viking village more complexity.

Production and direction

Dean DeBlois, known for directing the original animated trilogy, returns to helm this adaptation, ensuring a consistent narrative vision. Filming took place in Belfast with a focus on practical sets and IMAX-friendly visuals.

Bill Pope served as the cinematographer, and Framestore handled visual effects under Christian Manz’s supervision. While the production has aimed for authenticity by recreating iconic scenes shot-for-shot, critics argue these efforts fail to capture the soul of the animation.

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon has sparked passionate discussions among fans. The trailer is already out and the movie will hit the theatres in 2025.

