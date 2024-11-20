How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie reveals Hiccup’s first appearance

The live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon has finally given fans the first look at Hiccup, the beloved Viking hero of Berk. Mason Thames, best known for his role in The Black Phone, steps into the iconic shoes of Hiccup in a project that promises to reimagine the much-loved animated franchise with a fresh, photorealistic take.

Scheduled for release on June 13, 2025, the film brings together a mix of familiar elements and new approaches under the guidance of director, writer, and producer Dean DeBlois, who helmed the original animated trilogy.

This first glimpse comes via an exclusive image shared by Empire, showcasing Hiccup in a Viking arena holding a shield as the villagers watch him in earnest. The live-action remake of the 2010 hit is not only an ambitious attempt to recreate the visual and emotional depth of the original but also a chance to explore the story’s timeless themes in a new cinematic format.

Hiccup’s first appearance in How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie

The first look at Hiccup in How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie captures the young Viking in a defining moment of his coming-of-age journey. Portrayed by Mason Thames, Hiccup is depicted standing in an arena during what appears to be a significant test of courage and skill.

The scene reflects the character's awkward yet endearing persona, balancing vulnerability with a sense of determination that fans have come to love.

Dean DeBlois, speaking about Thames' portrayal to Empire, highlighted the actor’s ability to connect with audiences who feel like outsiders.

"[Thames] represents all of the oddballs out there," DeBlois said, pointing out the actor’s natural awkwardness and depth, which make him a perfect fit for Hiccup.

The image also hints at the vibrant yet gritty tone of the live-action adaptation.

More details on How to Train Your Dragon

Alongside Dean DeBlois, John Powell, who composed the critically acclaimed scores for the animated films, returns to bring his musical expertise to the new adaptation.

The project, produced by Universal Pictures, began filming in Belfast, Northern Ireland, earlier this year and wrapped in May.

The movie features an ensemble cast, with Nico Parker (The Last of Us) playing Astrid Hofferson, Hiccup’s determined love interest; Gerard Butler reprising his role as Stoick the Vast, Hiccup's imposing yet loving father; and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) bringing comic relief as Gobber the Belch.

DeBlois when speaking to Empire also teased the film’s ambitious visual effects, particularly in rendering the dragons.

"It’s so dialled-up in terms of stakes," he noted.

While no images of the dragon have been released yet, DeBlois revealed that scenes like Hiccup and Toothless’ staged confrontation—originally used to gain the villagers' trust will be recreated with heightened dramatic intensity.

What is How to Train Your Dragon about?

Like its animated predecessor, the live-action How to Train Your Dragon will follow the story of Hiccup, an unconventional Viking teen in the village of Berk. The villagers live in constant conflict with dragons, viewing them as dangerous pests.

Hiccup, deemed too weak to participate in dragon slaying, accidentally captures a Night Fury, one of the most feared dragon species. However, instead of killing it, he befriends the dragon, naming him Toothless.

The story explores themes of courage, friendship, and challenging societal norms as Hiccup learns to understand dragons, realizing they are not the monsters his village believes them to be. The relationship between Hiccup and Toothless becomes the heart of the narrative, as they work together to bridge the gap between humans and dragons.

Meanwhile, Hiccup must also navigate his relationship with his father, Stoick, who struggles to reconcile his son’s unconventional choices with the Viking way of life.

The film aims to bring this emotional and action-packed story to life with the added realism of live-action filmmaking.

How to Train Your Dragon is scheduled to be released on June 13, 2025.

