Is How to Train Your Dragon a Disney movie? Explained

How to Train Your Dragon, released in 2010, is a popular movie about Vikings and dragons that led to sequels and spin-offs. It has an IMDb rating of 8.1, 99% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and 75% on Metacritic. Many fans mistakenly think it's a Disney movie due to its magical story and animation, but it was produced by DreamWorks Animation, the studio behind Shrek and Kung Fu Panda, and distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Directed by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders, the first film is based on the book series by Cressida Cowell. It tells the story of a young Viking named Hiccup and his unusual friendship with a Night Fury dragon named Toothless. Together, they help humans and dragons understand each other better, creating a legacy that continues to expand through sequels, series, and more.

Where to watch How to Train Your Dragon

The viewers can watch How to Train Your Dragon on different streaming services, but it depends on the geographical region of an individual. The movie is available on Netflix, but one can find it in places including Australia, Canada, Turkey, and the Philippines. However, in the United States, Netflix doesn’t offer the facility.

The viewers in the United States of America and in several other countries can watch the movie on Hulu, however, one can only stream selected shows like How to Train Your Dragon: The Nine Realms and Homecoming. Peacock also offers some installments of the series, ensuring fans have multiple ways to enjoy this magical world.

What is How to Train Your Dragon about?

The story of the movie takes place on the Viking island of Berk. The first movie is about Hiccup, a creative and kind teenager who wants to fight dragons to earn the respect of his father and village chief, Stoick the Vast. Hiccup's views change after meeting Toothless, a special Night Fury dragon.

Hiccup and Toothless work to challenge old Viking traditions and prove that humans and dragons can live in harmony. As Hiccup grows into a leader, his bond with Toothless deepens, showing how trust and understanding can make a difference. This theme is at the heart of the series, creating a heartwarming and timeless story.

Sequels and franchise

The success of the first film paved the way for two sequels including How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019). These movies continue Hiccup and Toothless's adventure, looking at their roles as leaders and the big choices they make to keep peace between dragons and humans.

Additionally, the franchise includes five short films including Legend of the Boneknapper Dragon (2010), Book of Dragons (2011), Gift of the Night Fury (2011), Dawn of the Dragon Racers (2014), and Homecoming.

Beyond movies, there are multiple TV series based on the events of the first movie including Dragons: Race to the Edge and The Nine Realms, and a live-action adaptation slated for release in 2025.

Fans of Dragon animations can expect a new sequel of the movie to be released in 2025.

