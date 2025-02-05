8 Stephen King adaptations to watch before The Monkey

The latest Stephen King adaptation that has been generating a lot of buzz recently is The Monkey, scheduled to release theatrically on February 21, 2025. Directed by Osgood Perkins, it is focused on a vintage toy monkey that is discovered by twin brothers, Hal and Bill, both portrayed by Theo James. When they realize the toy is somehow linked to a series of gruesome deaths, they decide to abandon it.

Years later, the twins, who had become estranged, are forced to work together to destroy the cursed toy that has resurfaced, causing more deaths. Like every new Stephen King adaptation, expectations for The Monkey are high since the 77-year-old author is known for his layered storytelling and shocking plot twists.

While bookworms wait to see if this Stephen King adaptation holds up to the original story, they can indulge in the titles on this list that are based on some of the author's other published works.

1) The Shining (1980)

This iconic Stephen King adaptation is a must-watch for all cinephiles (Image via Warner Bros)

Many horror fans cite this Stephen King adaptation as one of the best horror films of all time. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, it stars Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, a recovering alcoholic and aspiring writer, who moves his family to the remote Overlook Hotel after taking charge as its winter caretaker. Soon, the family starts experiencing supernatural activities and Jack's mental health starts to deteriorate.

It is not always easy for movies to stay true to the author's vision which is why bookworms often find themselves disappointed but The Shining is a rare exception. Kubrick is able to capture the dark and terrifying mood of the narrative with imaginative shots that cinephiles still talk about to this day.

Nicholson's descent into madness is a sight to behold and one that stays with the viewer long after having watched the movie. It should also be mentioned that the rest of the cast, including Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd, are equally convincing and impressive.

Where to watch: The Shining can be viewed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

2) Firestarter (1984)

Drew Barrymore delivers a stellar performance in this Stephen King adaptation (Image via Universal Pictures)

When cinephiles think of Drew Barrymore's early films, their minds instantly go to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) but that is not the only role that helped showcase her versatility at a young age. In this Stephen King adaptation, she plays an eight-year-old girl named Charlie whose parents gained telepathic abilities after participating in a medical experiment.

Charlie possesses powers that are much stronger than that of her parents but that puts her on the radar of miscreants who want to use her as a weapon. Even though Barrymore was around the same age as her on-screen character, she was still able to capture the right intensity and depth needed to draw viewers in.

In addition to the compelling performances, this Stephen King adaptation by Mark L. Lester also delivered in terms of thrilling visual effects and imaginative cinematography.

Where to watch: Firestarter can be streamed on Prime Video and Roku.

3) 1408 (2007)

The thrilling narrative of this movie will keep viewers invested till the end (Image via Stephen King Official Website)

John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson star in this well-received Stephen King adaptation by Mikael Håfström. It focuses on Cusack's Mike Enslin who had made a name for himself writing about supernatural events. Personally, he is a cynic and doesn't believe in the paranormal. However, when he decides to check into room 1408 at the fictional The Dolphin, he comes face-to-face with terror.

There are many horror movies that focus on the supernatural element more than anything else but what sets this Stephen King adaptation apart is the way it allows the central character to drive the story. Learning more about Enslin and his backstory helps viewers become truly immersed in the narrative.

This is the ideal Stephen King adaptation for cinephiles who want to watch an impactful narrative that is not heavily dependent on violence and gore.

Where to watch: 1408 is available for streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) It (2017)

This movie is perfect for cinephiles who enjoy getting spooked (Image via Warner Bros)

This Stephen King adaptation earned much praise from critics when it was released in 2017. Directed by Andy Muschietti, it stars Jaeden Lieberher, Bill Skarsgård, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard and more. The narrative follows a group of young teenagers who live in Derry. They are terrorized by a malevolent entity, appearing in the form of Pennywise the Dancing Clown, who preys on children.

As far as horror films go, It certainly ranks high in terms of intriguing characters and unexpected jump scares. Skarsgård deserves credit for perfectly capturing the twisted and menacing personality of Pennywise.

As this is the first installment of a two-part Stephen King adaptation, it does have some loose ends but it still provides a satisfying viewing experience complete with well-executed cinematography and impressive special effects.

Where to watch: It can be streamed on Apple TV+, Netflix and Prime Video.

5) Pet Sematary (2019)

The first adaptation of Stephen King's Pet Sematary was released in 1989 (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, this Stephen King adaptation is the third installment in the Pet Sematary film series. Starring Jason Clarke, John Lithgow and Amy Seimetz, it follows the lives of the Creed family namely Louis, Rachel, Ellie and Gage.

When their pet cat, Church, dies, Louis buries it in the mysterious graveyard behind their new home. But he is surprised to find Church alive and back at the house the next day. His return sets off a series of terrifying incidents for the family.

Although the main motive of this Stephen King adaptation is to terrify viewers, which it does well, it also explores themes of grief and trauma, and how they can impair rational judgement. The actors do a good job of maintaining the tension, particularly Jeté Laurence who steals the limelight for the way she reflects the change in Ellie's personality over the course of the narrative.

Where to watch: Pet Sematary is available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

6) Doctor Sleep (2019)

Terrifying and engrossing, this Stephen King adaptation is a sequel to The Shining (Image via Warner Bros)

Fans of The Shining shouldn't miss out on this Stephen King adaptation because it follows the events of the 1980 movie. Directed by Mike Flanagan, it stars Ewan McGregor as the adult version of Dan Torrance who viewers first met as a young boy in The Shining.

After struggling with alcoholism for years, Dan finally learns to use his "shining" to comfort dying patients. When he connects with a young girl whose shining is even greater than his own, Dan feels compelled to save her from evil forces who want to exploit her for their own benefit.

Horror fans will appreciate this intelligent Stephen King adaptation because its premise is refreshingly different and yet still manages to tie perfectly to the narrative of the classic 1980 movie. The pace of this movie is slower than its predecessor but it has plenty of impactful scenes that will keep viewers glued to their screens.

Where to watch: Doctor Sleep can be streamed on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

7) The Bogeyman (2023)

This movie thrives on well-developed characters who the audience will connect to (Image via 20th Century Studios)

This Stephen King adaptation directed by Rob Savage enthralled viewers with its dark and sinister aesthetic. Chris Messina plays Will Harper, a therapist who is dealing with the sudden passing of his wife. His two daughters, Sadie and Sawyer, portrayed by Sophie Thatcher and Vivien Lyra Blair, are also struggling to come to terms with the sad reality.

Things start getting worse for the family when a disturbed man commits suicide inside their house and Sawyer starts seeing a sinister creature. This Stephen King adaptation thrives on lighting and cinematography, and the fact that the viewer can never really see the creature in its entirety adds to the suspense.

It also helps that the main characters feel real, and the way they behave and act under pressure feels believable which adds to the relatability of the screenplay.

Where to watch: The Bogeyman is available on Disney+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

8) Salem's Lot (2024)

This movie boasts an engaging narrative with many shocking scenes (Image via Max)

Bookworms who enjoy fast-paced narratives should make a point not to miss out on this Stephen King adaptation by Gary Dauberman. It features a cast with both experienced names and fresh faces including Alfre Woodard, John Benjamin Hickey, Bill Camp, Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, and others.

Pullman plays Ben Mears, a writer who returns to Jerusalem's Lot, his hometown, to write a book about his childhood. But as he continues to interact with the locals, he cannot help but feel that a lot has changed while he was away and not every change is for the good.

This Stephen King adaptation stays true to the source and is able to keep the audience invested with powerful performances and a solid screenplay with plenty of terrifying moments. Salem's Lot will particularly appeal to cinephiles who are fascinated with vampire lore.

Where to watch: Salem's Lot can be streamed on Max, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Movie lovers who cannot resist a good horror movie should add these thrilling and spooky Stephen King adaptations to their must-watch list.

