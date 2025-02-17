5 best characters from the How to Train Your Dragon franchise

Directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, How to Train Your Dragon is an animated fantasy movie based on the novel by Cressida Cowell. The film features the voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Jonah Hill, and others.

The acclaimed movie has spawned a franchise. The first movie begins with the premise that is set amidst a Viking village, where a weak teen, Hiccup, wishes to become a dragon slayer. He eventually comes across a rare Night Fury dragon but is unable to kill it. Instead, he becomes friends with him. The two go on a host of adventures as the world between the Vikings and the dragons holds secrets.

The franchise has three movies, and an upcoming live-action version is set to release on June 13, 2025. Viewers who enjoyed the movies can check the list below for a quick look at some of its best characters.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the author's personal opinions.

Toothless, Hiccup, and other best characters from How to Train Your Dragon

1) Light Fury

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Voiced by Randy Thom, this silvery white creature is the sister species of Night Fury and plays an important role in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Even though she looks adorable, she is also fierce.

Light Fury also puts the relationship between Toothless and Hiccup to the test. She symbolizes the message that it is better to let go as the world changes. Her beautiful aura makes her one of the best characters.

2) Fishlegs Ingerman

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Voiced by Christopher Mintz-Plasse, this jovial character from How to Train Your Dragon provides the humor in the movie and takes good care of his dragon, Meatlug. He is a member of the dragon squad and looks beefy and strong, but he actually has a heart of gold and is extremely sensitive.

Fishlegs Ingerman cares for his friends as well. In any difficulty, he always puts his friends and his dragons before anything else. His warm and loyal nature makes him a favorite.

3) Gobber the Belch

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Voiced by Craig Ferguson, Gobber the Belch is one of the most favorite adult Vikings in Berk. He is hilarious, sweet, and an adorable blacksmith of the village.

Since the first scene in How to Train Your Dragon, he has supported Hiccup. Showcasing his fierce loyalty. While Hiccup's dad was trying to become a better father, Gobber provided support and stood in as a good male role model.

4) Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Voiced by Jay Baruchel, Hiccup is one of the physically weakest members of the Viking community, even becoming an amputee. However, it is his anti-hero personality that makes him attractive to people. Instead of showing off masculinity, he is a modern protagonist who focuses on bettering himself.

People adore him because he is unique, special, charming, and especially honorable. Even though he is surrounded by aggressive and bulky warriors, Hiccup carves his own niche in the How to Train Your Dragon film series.

5) Toothless

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Voiced by Randy Thom and belonging to the Night Fury species, Toothless is known for his feisty, genuine persona and endearing qualities. Apart from being the adorable main character of the How to Train Your Dragon film series, he is a favorite because he shows emotional complexity and subtlety.

Even though Toothless is a ruthless dragon, he is kind and expressive. His fierce loyalty towards Hiccup also makes him one of the most layered characters in the series.

Viewers who like the How to Train Your Dragon franchise can check the list and have a quick review of some of the most important characters in the film series.

