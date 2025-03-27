"Bro finally found out about YouTube"— Internet reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio starting his own YouTube channel

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has officially joined YouTube, marking his first new social media presence in years. On March 27, 2025, DiCaprio launched his channel to premiere the trailer for his upcoming film, One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The movie, featuring an ensemble cast including Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Alana Haim, is set to be released in theaters on September 26, 2025.

Leonardo DiCaprio announced the launch via Instagram, writing,

"#OneBattleAfterAnother trailer is live on my YouTube page at the link in my bio. Subscribe to be the first to see updates on my upcoming projects."

The move surprised fans, given the actor’s limited engagement with social media in the past. As soon as the news broke, social media users flooded the internet with humorous reactions. Many found it amusing that the Hollywood star was just now embracing YouTube, likening it to discovering the platform in its early days.

"ahhhh bro finally found out about YouTube like it’s 2008," an X user wrote.

Others joked about the actor adopting the typical YouTube influencer style, referencing common phrases used by content creators.

"Don't forget to hit the like button and subscribe," one user commented.

"Leo’s finally taking over YouTube? This is the content we’ve all been waiting for!" one X user stated.

Leonardo DiCaprio's well-known history of dating younger women also became a major talking point in the fan reactions. Users humorously speculated that his channel might have an age restriction, poking fun at his rumored dating patterns.

"He will block anyone over 25 years old who subscribes to him," an X user commented.

"Hi, I tried watching his new video but it’s age restricted to 25 and younger?" one tweet read.

"Leonardo DiCaprio's channel is only for women under 25 years old," another user remarked.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film and upcoming projects

Leonardo DiCaprio's debut on YouTube is tied to the promotion of his upcoming film, One Battle After Another. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the movie boasts a star-studded cast and is Anderson’s first project since Licorice Pizza (2021), which earned three Academy Award nominations.

The actor, last seen in Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), has several projects lined up, including a rumored collaboration with Martin Scorsese and Dwayne Johnson on a new crime drama.

The film emerged in January 2024 as Anderson's first directing project since Licorice Pizza received its Oscar nominations in 2021. According to Vulture, One Battle After Another will be a dramatic film that exposes intense personal conflicts while featuring intense power dynamics at a high-stakes level.

With its upcoming release on September 26, 2025, One Battle After Another is expected to be one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Since August 2023, Leonardo DiCaprio has been romantically involved with Vittoria Ceretti, an Italian model. Ceretti, 26, explained her relationship with DiCaprio by discussing the difficulties of romance with an internationally famous partner while emphasizing the importance of authentic affection and mutual trust.

