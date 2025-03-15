Borderline (2025): Full list of cast explored

Samara Weaving returns for another horror thriller feature, Borderline, a film written and directed by her real-life husband, Jimmy Warden. It's a mix of a home invasion thriller, slasher comedy, and a celebrity stalker flick in one.

The movie features Weaving as the pop star-turned-actress, Sofia. The plot follows her as she becomes the center of the delusion of a certified psycho stalker and die-hard fan who escapes a mental institution. The film was released on a limited number of screens on Friday, March 14, 2025, and is now available to watch as a VOD on the official Magnet Releasing website.

Borderline is Warden's first time directing a movie, but he's previously written Coc*ine Bear and the second Babysitter film. Produced by Margot Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, the thriller brings cast members, namely Eric Dane from Euphoria and Ray Nicholson, who channeled a creepy grin in Smile 2.

Main cast and characters in Borderline

Samara Weaving as Sofia

Samara Weaving plays Sofia (Image via Magnet Releasing)

Australian actress Samara Weaving returns for another starring role in the horror thriller genre in Borderline. She plays the protagonist Sofia, a pop star-turned-actress who becomes the obsession of a fan who escaped a mental institution and has delusions of them marrying each other.

Weaving has made a name for herself within the horror and thriller genres with projects like Ready or Not, Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, and Azrael. She can also be seen in historical drama movies and TV shows like Babylon, La Snob, and Hollywood.

Ray Nicholson as Paul Duerson

Ray Nicholson plays Paul (Image via Magnet Releasing)

Licorice Pizza's Ray Nicholson joins the Borderline cast as Sofia's psycho stalker, Paul Duerson. He escapes the mental institution along with his cronies. He invades Sofia's home, trying to put together a wedding ceremony he's convinced himself that they are having.

Previously, actor Nicholson portrayed Paul in the horror film Smile 2, where the close-ups of his smirks were an ode to his father Jack Nicholson's wicked grins in The Shining. He also played bad boy-turned-hero Ray Hall in Panic and was also in thrillers titled Fear the Night and Novocaine.

Eric Dane as Bell

Eric Dane plays Bell (Image via Magnet Releasing)

Eric Dane essays the role of Sofia's bodyguard named Bell in Borderline. He's the one Sofia is relying on to help her escape the clutches of her stalker.

Best known for his appearance in Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Mark Sloan, Dane has been involved in dozens of projects, both on television and on the big screen. He has played Tom Chandler in The Last Ship for five seasons and Cal Jacobs in Euphoria. He also starred in Redeeming Love, Grey Lady, Burlesque, and The Ravine.

Alba Baptista as Penny

Alba Baptista plays Penny (Image via Magnet Releasing)

Portuguese actress Alba Baptista features in Borderline as Penny, one of the crew of crazies accompanying Paul when he escapes the mental institution to go to Sofia's house for their supposed wedding.

Baptista can be seen in numerous Portuguese telenovelas, including Jogo Duplo, but also in various English features like Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Netflix's fantasy epic series Warrior Nun.

Jimmie Fails as Rhodes

Jimmie Fails plays Rhodes (Image via Magnet Releasing)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco star Jimmie Fails joins the cast of Borderline as Rhodes. He's a pro basketball player who is dating Sofia around the same time Paul breaks out of the mental health facility to make his wedding with Sofia come true.

Fails can be seen in Nickel Boys, Pieces of a Woman, and Wish You Were Here. He also starred and co-wrote The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which was nominated for Best Screenplay at the 2019 Gotham Awards.

Other cast and characters in the movie

Here are the rest of the cast and characters audiences can expect to see in the horror thriller Borderline.

Catherine Lough Haggquist as Eleanor

Patrick Cox as J H.

Terrence Kelly as Lutzner

Yasmeen Kelders

Matthew Del Bel Belize as Officer Carter

Billy Magnussen

Stay tuned for more news and updates on movie releases as the year progresses.

