Bad Boys 4: Who is Eric Dane? Meet the Euphoria star who plays a villain in Will Smith's new film

American actor Eric Dane is set to join Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for Bad Boys 4. According to Deadline, the Grey's Anatomy star is expected to play the villain.

Eric Dane was recently seen in the Emmy nominated HBO series Euphoria.

Following Will Smith's 2022 Academy Awards controversy after he slapped Chris Rock on stage, the project was hanging by a thread. However, Sony Pictures chairman Tony Rothman confirmed that the film was still in development despite the incident involving the lead star.

In February 2023, the franchise leads, Smith and Lawrence, announced together on Instagram that the fourth film had just started pre-production, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah also returning to direct from the script written by Chris Bremner. Smith even made a surprise appearance at the 65th Grammy Awards to promote the film.

Bad Boys 4 villain Eric Dane's Euphoria role earned him a nomination for the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association TV Award

Born on November 9, 1972, in San Francisco, California, Eric Dane's father died of a gunshot wound when he was just seven. He attended Sequoia High School in Redwood City, California, from 1987 to 1990, and San Mateo High School in San Mateo, California, from 1990 to 1991.

He decided to pursue acting after appearing in a school production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons.

After moving to Los Angeles in 1993, he played minor roles in the television series Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years, Roseanne, and Married... with Children, among others. But in 2000, he was finalized for a recurring role in Gideon's Crossing. He later starred as Jason Dean in Charmed for two seasons.

Dane then became a household name for playing Dr. Mark Sloan on the ABC medical drama television series Grey's Anatomy.

Eric Dane then starred in films such as Marley & Me, Valentine's Day, and Burlesque. He even played Captain Tom Chandler in the post-apocalyptic drama The Last Ship.

The actor is currently playing Cal Jacobs in the HBO series Euphoria and will star as an antagonist in Bad Boys 4. He was nominated for a 2022 Hollywood Critics Association TV Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama for his performance as Cal Jacobs on Euphoria.

Was Bad Boys 4 going to be called off?

After the infamous Oscar 2022 incident where popular actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock, there was speculation that Bad Boys 4 was going to be a pipe dream. But a month after the incident, Sony Pictures' chairman, Tom Rothman, confirmed that the movie was under development.

In a conversation with Deadline, Rothman said,

"No. That was inaccurate (on being asked if Bad Boys 4 was getting shelved). That movie's been in development and still is. There weren't any brakes to pump because the car wasn't moving. That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don't think it's really my place to comment, except to say that I've known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person."

He further stated,

"That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption."

Following the incident, the Academy's Board of Governors announced that Will Smith has been banned from all Academy events, including the Oscars, for an entire decade. The actor accepted the penance and released a statement that read,

"I accept and respect the Academy's decision."

While the plot of Bad Boys 4 is being kept under wraps, Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone will serve as executive producers. As per reports, the cast from the previous installment, Bad Boys: For Life, including Paola Núnez, Vanessa Hudgens, and Alexander Ludwig, are returning for the fourth installment.

