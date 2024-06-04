Is Eric Dane married? Euphoria actor's family explored as he reveals that his kids love to watch Grey's Anatomy

Eric Dane is best known for his character Dr. Mark Sloan in the hit, long-running series Grey’s Anatomy. During his appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Monday, June 3, he spoke about how he shares his daughter’s obsession with the medical drama in which he starred for several seasons.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum told hosts Kelly Rippa and Mark Consuelos that while he has seen a “few” of the new episodes of the series, his two daughters “have seen every episode” of Grey’s. He noted:

“They’ve watched everything.”

Furthermore, when the actor was asked by Rina if he lets his daughters watch HBO and Sam Levinson’s Euphoria, where he plays Cal Jacobs, Dane was quick to reply:

Trending

“Never.”

Dane and Gayheart at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Eric Dane shares two daughters Billie, 14, and Georgia, 12, with 90210 star Rebecca Gayheart. While Gayheart had filed for divorce from Dane in 2018, it was never finalized.

Eric Dane's relationship and family timeline explored

While Eric Dane and his ex-wife Rebecca Gayheart decided to separate after 14 years of marriage, the two appear to have a good relationship as co-parents and friends based on the things they say about each other and snaps of them shared over the years.

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane wed in 2004

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on October 29, 2004, less than a year after they started dating. Dane had been candid about their short courtship, and in a conversation with Flaunt magazine in 2008, the Grey’s Anatomy actor shared:

“It’s probably one of the least interesting stories in the world. It went basically like this: ‘You wanna go out?’ ‘Yeah, sure.’ Ten months later, we were married.”

Read more: Freddy Klein tribute in Grey's Anatomy season 20 finale explained

Dane and Gayheart welcomed their first daughter in 2010

The actor couple welcomed their first child, daughter Billie Beatrice, on March 3, 2010, in Los Angeles.

Dane had previously expressed his excitement for parenthood during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show a month before the birth. But while excited for his first baby with Gayheart, the actor didn’t reveal their child’s intended name.

That said, Dane later revealed in Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show in 2016 the inspiration behind her daughter’s name. He shared:

“[Billie’s] named after my father. We—whether it was a boy or a girl, the firstborn was gonna be a Billie.”

Read more: Grey's Anatomy's Chris Carmack and cast perform 'I'm Just Ken'

Dane and Gayheart had their second baby in 2011

The couple announced that they were to welcome their second baby in July 2011, a few weeks before Dane voluntarily checked himself into an LA rehab clinic to “help him get off of pain medication.”

Later in the year, on December 28, Dane and Gayheart welcomed their second child, a daughter named Georgia Geraldine.

Rebecca Gayheart filed for divorce from Eric Dane in 2018

After 14 years of marriage, Gayheart filed for divorce from Dane in February 2018. The actor confirmed their separation in a statement he shared with People:

“After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family. We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.”

Read more: Grey's Anatomy season 20 finale explained: Who's fired & who's pregnant?

Dane and Gayheart were warned to expedite divorce proceedings in 2019

The couple received warnings from the court in June 2019 about finalizing their divorce, with the supervising Judge Thomas Lewis mentioning that “if the exes fail to provide necessary documents,” the court may decide to “dismiss” the case for “delay in prosecution.”

Gayheart and Dane at the 43rd AFI (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Gayheart shares the status of her relationship with Dane in 2019

During a conversation with People in July 2019, Rebecca Gayheart got candid about co-parenting with Dane and the status of their relationship about a year after filing for divorce. She said:

“My ex Eric and I, we are friends and we are doing our best to co-parent and maintain a family, even though we’re not married. Legally, we’re still married, but separated.”

Read more: Why is Dr. Levi Schmitt leaving Grey's Anatomy? Explained

The family vacationed in France in 2022

The couple, along with their two daughters, vacationed in France in August 2022 as shared by Gayheart via her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote:

“This is us, family vacay 2022.”

They continued their family vacation together in Paris, as seen on Gayheart’s Instagram.

Read more: Who is Lexie Grey in Grey's Anatomy?

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart were photographed holding hands in 2023

The exes spent time together in January 2023 and while vacationing in Cabo, Mexico, Dane and Gayheart were photographed disembarking a yacht and walking toward the dock while holding hands.

“Still a family” is a theme that Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart have upheld in the wake of their 2018 split.