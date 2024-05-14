Why is Dr. Levi Schmitt leaving Grey's Anatomy? Explained 

Currently heading towards the conclusion of its 20th season, Grey's Anatomy is one of the most popular medical drama TV series out there. The show was recently renewed for its 21st season, which will come out sometime in 2024. The series, which has been running since March 2005, has given fans a range of memorable characters who continue to play an integral part in the narrative.

This very prominently includes Dr. Levi Schmitt, portrayed by Jake Borelli, a character introduced as a minor in Grey's Anatomy season 14 but has since become one of the major recurring faces on the show. However, it has emerged that Borelli will not be returning for the upcoming 21st iteration of the series, which is bound to disappoint fans.

Borelli was amongst a range of actors whose contracts were up at the end of the 20th season, including the likes of Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard), but Kevin McKidd (Owen), Kim Raver (Teddy), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia) and Camilla Luddington (Jo). This meant that the actor became a victim of budget cuts and will not be a part of the 21st season.

Here, we look at whether there is a possibility of Jake Borelli returning as Dr. Levi Schmitt in the future, as far as Grey's Anatomy is concerned.

Can Jake Borelli return as Dr. Levi Schmitt in Grey's Anatomy?

Fans are undoubtedly going to be disappointed if they have already seen the last of Dr. Levi Schmitt on the long-running show. However, it seems as if there is still plenty of hope for a return in the 22nd season of Grey's Anatomy.

Reports claim that Borelli is set to enter negotiations for a return as Dr. Levi Schmitt in the 22nd Season, which will allow the character arc to be completed, according to TV Line. Hence, fans should be able to see Borelli return to the show as the iconic character in the coming time.

Who was Dr. Levi Schmitt? A character history

Dr. Levi was introduced in the 14th season as a sub-intern at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Most notably known for his clumsiness and awkwardness around other people, especially towards the start, the character has since evolved to a great extent.

The Seattle native has been seen building confidence and embarking on a rather fulfilling journey over recent seasons and even finds love with Dr. Nico Kim temporarily. Schmitt is shown as an excellent and talented surgeon who graduated at the top of his class but had a rather difficult childhood, growing up in a close-knit family of Jewish descent.

What's more, Dr. Levi also became one of the first and only openly homosexual characters in the series. He has evolved into an obvious fan-favorite who audiences will miss.

At the same time, there seems to be still hope for a potential return of Jake Borelli to Grey's Anatomy season 22.

Grey's Anatomy is available to be streamed on Hulu in the US, with Disney Plus its home for viewers outside the US. New episodes are available after they have premiered on ABC.