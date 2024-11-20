Ready or Not: Full list of cast in the movie

2019's hit American horror film Ready or Not gets a new lease on life on streaming via Netflix. It follows the craze of new elevated horror movies like Speak No Evil, Don't Move, and Time Cut on the streaming platform.

While it's been half a decade since the film was released in movie theaters, the movie hit Netflix's Global Top 10 Films list, reaching the top 10 in 58 countries like the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and more. Ready or Not entertains horror film fans with its dark horror comedy storytelling and a deadly game of hide-and-seek.

Samara Weaving stars as Grace in the horror film, and she just married into the bizarre and violent Le Domas family. But before she can be accepted into the clan, she has to survive a night of gruesome post-wedding ritual. Joining Weaving is an impressive cast list that includes Shazam! star Adam Brody, award-winning actress Andie MacDowell, and more.

Main cast and characters in Ready or Not

1) Samara Weaving as Grace

Samara Weaving as Grace (Image via Netflix)

Samara Weaving leads in Ready or Not as the young wife Grace, who married Alex. She's being hunted in the hide-and-seek game in the movie and picked the William Moore & Co. 8 gauge shotgun as her weapon during the Le Domas family game.

The Australian actress debuted in the Australian soap opera Out of the Blue as Kirsten Mulroney. She can be seen in Home and Away TV series and films like Monster Trucks, Snake Eyes, and Scream VI. She also starred in the titular role in the 2024 action horror Azrael.

2) Mark O'Brien as Alex Le Domas

Mark O'Brien as Alex (Image via Netflix)

The actor-director, Mark O'Brien, stars as Alex in Ready or Not, the Le Domas prodigal son who left the family for two years before eventually returning with his new wife, Grace. He struggles with loyalty towards Grace and loyalty to his family throughout the deadly hide-and-seek game in the movie.

O'Brien was a regular on TV shows Republic of Doyle, The Last Tycoon, Halt and Catch Fire, City on a Hill, and 61st Street. He can also be seen in movies Blue Bayou on Peacock, How It Ends, Parallel, and Seven Veils.

3) Adam Brody as Daniel Le Domas

Adam Brody as Daniel (Image via Netflix)

Actor and producer Adam Brody joins the Ready or Not cast as Daniel, the eldest child in the Le Domas family. He's an alcoholic and is married to Charity, who only married him for the Le Domas fortune.

Brody can be seen in various television and big-screen projects, like The O.C., Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Gilmore Girls, Jennifer's Body, and the two Shazam! movies. He also starred as Noah Roklov in Netflix's Nobody Wants This.

4) Henry Czerny as Tony Le Domas

Henry Czerny as Tony (Image via Netflix)

Henry Czerny is Tony, the Le Domas patriarch fully committed to the family's game tradition, in Ready or Not. He was the one to tell Grace about the story of the game, which his merchant seaman great-grandfather started with a wager with Mr. Le Bail.

The Canadian actor's filmography includes The Tudors, The Pink Panther, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and Scream VI. He also stars as Kittridge in two Mission: Impossible movies.

5) Andie MacDowell as Becky Le Domas

Andie MacDowell as Becky (Image via Netflix)

The Way Home's Del Landry actress, Andie MacDowell, joins the cast of Ready or Not as Becky, Tony's wife and the matriarch of the Le Domas family. She carries the bow and arrow while hunting Grace.

MacDowell can be seen in Groundhog Day, S*x, Lies, and Videotape, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Footloose, and Magic Mike XXL. She also stars as the violent mob boss Big Cat in the 2024 action thriller Red Right Hand and Paula Langley in Netflix's Maid.

6) Melanie Scrofano as Emilie Le Domas

Melanie Scrofano as Emilie (Image via Netflix)

The Canadian actress stars in Ready or Not as Emilie, the third Le Domas sibling present in the hide-and-seek game during Grace's initiation. She's the drug-addicted sibling using the Allen & Thurber Pepperbox to try to kill Grace.

Scrofano stars in the titular role in the TV series Wynonna Earp and its Tubi film adaptation. She can also be seen in Letterkenny, The Silencing, Designated Survivor, and The Listener.

Secondary cast and characters in the movie

Besides those mentioned above, below are the rest of the cast and characters adding tension and excitement to Ready or Not's storyline.

Kristian Bruun as Fitch Bradley

Elyse Levesque as Charity

Nicky Guadagni as Aunt Helene

John Ralston as Stevens

Liam MacDonald as Georgie

Ethan Tavares as Gabe

Hanneke Talbot as Clara

Celine Tsai as Tina

Daniela Barbosa as Dora

Chase Churchill as Young Alex

Etienne Kellici as Young Daniel

Andrew Anthony as Charles

Catch Ready or Not, now streaming on Netflix and Disney+ with a subscription.

