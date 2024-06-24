Why was Designated Survivor season 4 canceled by Netflix? Reasons explored

Netflix’s Designated Survivor season 4 has been canceled even after receiving appreciation from fans. The series is directed by David Guggenheim, has been rated 7.4 by IMDb, 71% by Rotten Tomatoes, and has 90% likes on Google.

Designated Survivor season 4 was canceled because of contractual issues and logistical challenges. Designated Survivor stars Kiefer Sutherland, who plays President Tom Kirkman.

The show revolves around his journey from the secretary of housing and urban development to the president of the United States after a horrifying attack on the Capitol Hills. Although the series had a set fan base, the problems behind the scenes caused the show to end earlier than expected.

Season 1 of the show, with 21 episodes, was first aired in September 2016 by ABC Network and ended in May 2017, followed by season 2 with 22 episodes from September 2017 to May 2018. The third season of the show was then released on Netflix in June 2019.

Designated Survivor season 4

Reasons for Cancellation of Designated Survivor season 4

Kiefer Sutherland, while announcing the cancellation of Designated Survivor season 4 production, said that

“I don't think [season 4] is going to happen. We had an amazing experience with Netflix and a kind of freedom that was wonderful..”

He added:

“Because the contracts were so complicated and different from network television to Netflix, they didn't book a lot of the actors who were on the show and they took other jobs. I don't blame them for a second for that.”

Designated Survivor season 4 was much anticipated by the fans, but now it has been canceled as Netflix and Entertainment One, the company that distributes the show, have only made one-year agreements with the actors for the third season.

This one-year contract ended with the release of season 3, setting the actors free to work on other projects of their will. Kiefer Sutherland addressed the issue, as other actors had already agreed to work on other projects by the time the show thought of renewing for Designated Survivor season 4. He also mentioned how problematic and challenging it would be to get the cast back together.

Netflix, in their cancellation statement, said,

“We are proud to have offered fans a third season of Designated Survivor, and will continue to carry all three seasons for years to come.”

Sutherland mentioned that the TRP was not the issue in this case, but the scheduling problems and complicated contracts made it difficult to keep the show going. The problems, like the availability of actors and special contracts, led Netflix to discontinue the show.

What is Designated Survivor about?

Designated Survivor is an American political thriller that looks into the unexpected journey of Thomas Kirkman from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to the President of the U.S.

The show follows the struggles and problems Kirkman went through because of his sudden rise to the Presidency. It shows the efforts made by him to uncover the truth of the attack on Capitol Hills.

The series featured a cast including Kiefer Sutherland, Maggie Q, Kal Penn, Adan Canto, and Italia Ricci. Even with the cancellation of Designated Survivor season 4, the series remains memorable with its plot and performances by the cast.

Designated Survivor is available to watch on Netflix.