Who was Donald Sutherland married to? All about his wives and kids as veteran actor dies aged 88

Donald Sutherland, who gained recognition for his appearance as President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise, passed away on June 20, 2024, at the age of 88. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, CAA's Missy Davy stated that Sutherland was suffering from an unknown illness, leading to his sudden demise.

The Ordinary People star was married to Francine Racette since 1972 and they were parents to three sons. Donald shared two more children with his second wife and actress Shirley Douglas.

The official Instagram page of The Hunger Games expressed their grief by sharing a photo of the actor. The social media post stated that they requested the "kindest man in the world" to play the role of a corrupt and ruthless dictator. The statement continued:

"Such was the power and skill of Donald Sutherland's acting that he created one more indelible character among many others that defined his legendary career. We are privileged to have known and worked with him, and our thoughts are with his family."

The Billion Dollar Brain star's son Kiefer also took to his Facebook page on Thursday where he added a black and white photo and wrote:

"I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

The JFK star was active in the world of films and television for around 60 years, starting with an uncredited appearance in The World Ten Times Over.

Back in 2017, the Don't Look Now star was presented with an Honorary Academy Award. He even won many Golden Globe Awards throughout his career.

Donald Sutherland was a father of five children from his marriages

The Saint John, New Brunswick native had more than 100 films in his credits. While he established himself as a popular face in the entertainment industry with his acting skills, Donald also raised five children over the years.

Francine Racette and Sutherland collaborated on a film titled Alien Thunder, and tied the knot in 1972. Their sons Roeg, Rossif, and Angus were born between 1974 and 1982.

Donald Sutherland also had twins Kiefer and Rachel from his previous marriage to Shirley Douglas. Notably, all the kids are well-established in different fields today.

Before Shirley and Francine, Donald Sutherland was married to a school teacher named Lois May Hardwick. The pair exchanged vows in 1959 and did not have any children together. Donald and Lois separated in 1966.

Francine has many popular projects under her filmography such as Lumiere, Monsieur Klein, and Le Grand Rock. On the other hand, Shirley was also a part of films and television for many years until her death on April 5, 2020. The 86-year-old was known for her work as May Bailey in Wind at My Back.

Donald Sutherland's children are quite popular, just like him

Roeg is currently employed in the media finance department of the talent and sports company, CAA. On the other hand, Rossif has followed a similar career to his parents, where he has appeared on projects such as Orphan: First Kill, Three Pines, and The Handmaid's Tale.

Donald Sutherland's third son Angus is a well-known producer and previously worked as an actor. Furthermore, he played important roles in films like Lost Boys: The Tribe and Foo Fighters: Back and Forth.

Among the other two children, Kiefer has pursued an additional career as a musician. Apart from that, he has accumulated a huge fanbase from his performance as Jack Bauer in the action drama series, 24. He is known for his work on shows such as Touch, The Confession, and Designated Survivor.

Kiefer's sibling Rachel is a producer and has been involved with a show titled Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.