"I am heartbroken" — Jane Fonda pays tribute to Klute co-star Donald Sutherland after his death

On June 21, 2024, actress Jane Fonda paid tribute to Pride and Prejudice actor Donald Sutherland after his demise. Donald's son Kiefer Sutherland announced the news of his father's passing via X on June 20.

Jane Fonda posted a photo of herself with her "fascinating co-star" Donald and Alan Pakula, the director of their crime-thriller movie, Klute (1971). In the caption of her Instagram tribute, she mentioned:

"I am heartbroken"

"A brilliant actor" — Jane Fonda describes late actor Donald Sutherland in her post

Jane Fonda was "stunned" to hear about Donald Sutherland's demise. Recalling the experience of working with him, she stated:

"Donald was a brilliant actor and a complex man who shared quite a few adventures with me, such as the FTA Show."

For the unversed, FTA Show was "an anti-Vietnam tour" that was performed by Donald and Jane for 60,000 active duty soldiers, sailors, and marines in Hawaii, the Philippines, Okinawa, and Japan in 1971.

According to USA Today, Donald and Jane Fonda's relationship turned romantic for some time in the 1970s before starring together in Klute. Additionally, Donald also commented about his romantic relationship with her in a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, stating they "were lovers for a few years".

"A life well lived" — Kiefer remembers his father Donald Sutherland in a heartfelt tribute

On June 20, 2024, Kiefer took to X to announce his father Donald Sutherland's demise. Kiefer stated that his dad was "one of the most important actors in the history of film" and that he was "never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly."

In his post, Kiefer added:

"He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Apart from Jane Fonda and Sutherland's son, actress Helen Mirren also shared a statement commenting on the Backdraft actor's demise. Remembering the late actor, Helen Mirren told People magazine:

"He had a wonderful enquiring brain, and a great knowledge on a wide variety of subjects. He combined this great intelligence with a deep sensitivity, and with a seriousness about his profession as an actor."

Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren worked together in 1990's Bethune: The Making of a Hero and 2017's The Leisure Seeker. Helen also noted that Donald had a "wonderful enquiring brain" with knowledge of varied subjects. He combined his intelligence with sensitivity and seriousness about his profession. Talking about how Sutherland became her friend after being her colleague, Helen Mirren stated that she "will miss his presence in this world."

Director and film producer Ron Howard took to X to share his emotions on the news of Donald's death. Ron stated that he was blessed to direct the late actor in Backdraft and that Donald was "one of the most intelligent, interesting & engrossing film actors of all time."The Emmy-winning director also described him as an actor who could bring a story to the audience with "incredible range, creative courage, and dedication."

The talent agency CAA, that represented Donald Sutherland, announced that the actor died at the age of 88 after battling a "unspecified" long illness. Throughout his career, he played critically acclaimed roles. He was nominated for nine Golden Globe awards overall, winning two of them for Citizen X and Path to War.

Donald appeared in about 200 TV and film credits with a career spanning 60 years. Moreover, the late actor is survived by his wife Francine Racette, sons Roeg, Kiefer, Angus, and Rossif, and a daughter, Rachel, along with four grandchildren.