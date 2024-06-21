Donald Sutherland's history of health issues explored as veteran movie star dies aged 88

Well-known actor Donald Sutherland, 88, passed away on Thursday, June 20, after battling with an undisclosed illness. His son, Kiefer, announced the news on social media the same day. Donald gained recognition for his appearances in films such as The Day of the Locust and Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

The Without Limits star's colleagues also paid tribute to him, including director Gary Ross, who described Sutherland as a "kind, gracious, and thoughtful" individual. In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Gary recalled collaborating with Donald on The Hunger Games and said:

"He had Prufrock memorized, and he'd give me sections of it, out loud, like a book on tape. More than anything there was this loving enthusiasm for the work. It wasn't enough to do just do the job – he had to feel the job and he wanted you to feel it all with him in every second."

Actress Helen Mirren also praised Donald Sutherland, calling him "one of the smartest actors" she had worked with. She stated that the Backdraft star knew a lot of things about other subjects and continued:

"He combined this great intelligence with a deep sensitivity, and with a seriousness about his profession as an actor. This all made him into a legend of film that he became. He was my colleague and became my friend. I will miss his presence in this world."

Donald Sutherland was dealing with many health problems over the years: Early life and other details explored

Sutherland became a popular face with his flawless performances on screen. However, he battled various health issues during his early days, including rheumatic fever, hepatitis, and poliomyelitis. Donald Sutherland spoke about these challenges in a 1989 conversation with The Los Angeles Times.

He revealed at the time that he also had spinal meningitis and added:

"Yes, I died. For four or five seconds."

He had polio, which caused one of his legs to be shorter than the other. Additionally, he was diagnosed with spinal meningitis while working on the film Kelly's Heroes, a comedy-drama released in 1970.

Before his debut in films and television, the Studio 4 star was employed at the radio station CKBW as an announcer. Sutherland arrived in Nova Scotia at the age of 12 and completed his higher studies at Bridgewater High School and Victoria University.

He developed an interest in acting as a teenager but eventually left his studies at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Notably, his mother, Dorothy, was a math teacher, and his father, Frederick McLae, worked as a salesman.

Donald Sutherland portrayed various roles throughout his career

Donald Sutherland appeared in several popular films and TV shows. In 2023, a stamp featuring his face was launched. While speaking to The Canadian Press at the time, he recalled his acting career by saying:

"The only thing that connects you, at that time in the late '40s, early '50s, was a letter in the post. They became… the thread in the fabric that bound my family together. It was incredibly important to us. A long-distance telephone call cost money."

Although his career started in the '60s, Donald Sutherland became well-known in the '70s. During this period, he starred in many successful films such as Alex in Wonderland, End of the Game, The Eagle Has Landed, and more.

Additionally, Donald gave his voice to Dr. Sid in the animated film, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within. He portrayed Nathan Templeton in the political drama series, Commander in Chief. Furthermore, he had a successful career in theater, where he appeared in plays like Lolita.

The Saint John, New Brunswick native is survived by his wife, Francine Racette, five children, and four grandchildren.