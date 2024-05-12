How many children did Sam Rubin have? Family life explored as beloved entertainment anchor dies aged 64

KTLA Morning News star Sam Rubin passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2024, at the age of 64. Frank Buckley, an anchor for KTLA, confirmed the news, and a tribute segment aired on the news station revealed that Rubin had a heart attack. Rubin was the father of four children who often appeared on KTLA.

The television station paid tribute to Sam Rubin on X on Saturday. They posted a photo, describing him as a "giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world." They also said that Sam was an important part of Los Angeles morning television, adding:

"His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam's family during this difficult time."

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes from other personalities. Journalist Lynette Romero added a few pictures to a Facebook post, saying:

"I've known Sam since I moved to LA 25 years ago. And there are so many things I could say about him. Yes, he was incredibly good at his job. He loved being on TV. He adored his family. He cherished his friends. He was kind and thoughtful and had the most beautiful blue eyes."

Rubin's manager also issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that the scenario of morning news would change now after Rubin's death. She even described him as a "close family friend" who always had a smile on his face, and he will be missed by everyone.

Exploring Sam Rubin's family life and career

According to the International Star Registry, Sam Rubin was a resident of Los Angeles. He was married to Leslie Gale Shuman and had four children – Rory, Perry, Darcy, and Colby. Before Leslie, Sam was previously married to Julie Anderson in 1988, and they parted ways in 2006.

Sam's kids were occasionally seen flaunting their journalism skills, conducting interviews, and providing other kinds of analysis. But apart from this, he hardly revealed much about his personal life.

Rubin went to the Los Angeles-based Occidental College to complete his graduation, and he initially worked for other local outlets before arriving at KTLA in 1991. He interviewed Jane Seymour two days before his death.

Throughout his career, Sam garnered numerous accolades, including multiple Emmy Awards. He served as a founding member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and was featured on radio shows for Triple M radio. Additionally, he became a popular face among Hollywood stars due to their appearances in his interviews.

Sam Rubin gained recognition as the co-author of two books that focused on Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Mia Farrow. He later received an Impact Award from the National Hispanic Media Coalition in 2013 for his flawless work in the world of journalism.

He launched his show, Hollywood Uncensored with Sam Rubin, which aired for 120 episodes. Additionally, he collaborated with Stephanie Edwards on another program, The Live Show, in 1998. In 2006, he served as the host of Dailies, a show that aired on Reelz Channel.

Sam is survived by his four children and wife, Leslie. Further updates related to his funeral are yet to be revealed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback