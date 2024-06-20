Donald Sutherland, the Canadian actor known for starring in over 190 films and TV shows such as The Hunger Games, Animal House, MASH, and Don't Look Now, has passed away at the age of 88 in Miami, according to representatives and family. The veteran actor was known for his versatility and gained prominence in film circles back in the 1960s and 1970s.

With a career spanning 60 years, Sutherland has amassed quite a bit of fame and fortune to his name, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, he was worth about $60 million at the time of his death. Donald Sutherland is survived by his four sons, Roeg, Rossif, and Kiefer, along with his wife, Francine Racette, and daughter, Rachel.

Donald's son, Kiefer Sutherland, who is also an actor and musician, put out a statement paying tribute to his father and called him "one of the most important actors in the history of film."

A brief look at Donald Sutherland's long career in the wake of his death at 88

Born on July 17, 1935, in New Brunswick, Canada, to a British family, Donald Sutherland's first job was as a radio news correspondent during his school years. After graduating high school, he would go on to get a double major in Engineering and Drama from Victoria University. He would then go on to travel to England to pursue his dream of becoming an actor by enrolling at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

After spending a little over a year acting in theatre, Donald started working in the British television industry and landed his first role in a film named Castle of the Living Dead in 1964. As he stepped into his 30s, the Canadian actor had established himself in the UK and decided to move to Hollywood.

One of Donald Sutherland's first major roles in Hollywood was in Kelly's Heroes and appeared in many films throughout the 1970s, such as The Eagle Has Landed, The Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and Don't Look Now. He was also part of the 1978 smash hit comedy film Animal House, which gained nationwide success.

By the 80s and 90s, he had starred in movies of varying genres, from playing a serious intelligence officer in JFK to being in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He also co-starred in A Time to Kill alongside his son Kiefer Sutherland, who would also go on to become an established actor in his own right.

While he had turned 70 by the turn of the century, Donald Sutherland's film career was far from over, with the now-veteran actor getting roles in The Italian Job, Commander in Chief, and the 2005 Jane Austen adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, where he played Mr Bennet. His role as President Snow in the Hunger Games movie franchise also introduced him to a vastly younger audience, marking his last big role in Hollywood before passing away.