Who is Kiefer Sutherland? All about the narrator of John Lennon's murder docu-series

After the recent announcement about the upcoming last Beatles song next week, Apple TV+ has also announced a docu-series chronicling the infamous murder of John Lennon, which Kiefer Sutherland would narrate. The three-part docu-series will reportedly be the most in-depth look into the infamous incident that sent the world into a frenzy in 1980.

Titled John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial, the documentary will focus on the investigation and conviction of Chapman, who stalked the legendary musician for months and planned before shooting him outside his New York building, fatally wounding Lennon.

This infamous assassination, where the murderer directly confessed and took life imprisonment, has been a source of much research over the years. It has also been a part of the pop culture.

But this Apple TV+ docu-series will present new materials following Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the board of parole, and the district attorney’s office and interviews with Chapman’s defense lawyers, psychiatrists, detectives, and prosecutors, along with those who knew Lennon before his death at the age of 40, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Keifer Sutherland will take viewers on this journey with his immaculate narration. The Canadian actor is best known for his appearances in 24 and Designated Survivor but has also appeared in films like The Lost Boys and Stand By Me, which also happens to be a song John Lennon covered.

All about Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer William Frederick Dempsey George Rufus Sutherland, better known as Keifer Sutherland, is a Canadian actor and musician. Born to successful Canadian actors on December 21, 1966, at St Mary’s Hospital in the Paddington district of London, he attended Crescent Town Elementary School after his parents divorced.

After initially attending several high schools, Kiefer Sutherland moved to Hollywood to pursue his career in acting. He also shared a room with Robert Downey Jr. during this time, as revealed by Sutherland in 2009 to Jimmy Kimmel. Sutherland made his screen debut in Max Dugan Returns, which also starred his father.

He got his serious break with The Bay Boy, which brought his performance noticed by most. He went on to star in Stand by Me, after which the actor enjoyed a successful career in Hollywood.

Due to his contribution to the industry, Sutherland has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame. He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zurich Film Festival. The actor has recently appeared in Rabbit Hole, where he plays the lead role.

More about John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial

John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial is produced for Apple TV+ by 72 Films and is directed by Nick Holt and Rob Coldstream. The infamous incident dates back more than half a century, but the docu-series still promises a fresh and intimate look at the murder of John Lennon and everything around it.

Apple TV+ press release about this John Lennon docu-series states,

"[It features] exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos, shedding new light on the life and murder of music and cultural icon John Lennon and the investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman, his confessed killer,"

No release date has been announced for the series yet.