"I would not be the person to say no": Kiefer Sutherland reveals he's open to returning to 24

Kiefer Sutherland recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote Rabbit Hole, an upcoming show of his that is slated to drop on Paramount+ on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The actor touched on other things as well, including his readiness to be a part of a 24 spinoff.

Kiefer Sutherland also opened up about a newfound interest and the road that it might eventually lead him down.

When asked by Jimmy Fallon, who was voicing the query of fans on the internet, whether he would bring the show back or whether there would be "some kind of 24 spinoff," Sutherland said:

"I've always felt that the show was the Great Star, right? The idea of a thriller in real-time, that's just special, and it should go on forever, with me or without me. Howard Gordon is going to kill me for this, and he was the lead writer for the last 7 seasons. If everybody came up with a nice idea, I would not be the person to say no. I would not be the reason that it didn't come back."

Kiefer Sutherland will be seen as somebody who is involved in corporate espionage in Rabbit Hole

Jimmy Fallon, after appreciating a scene from Rabbit Hole, picked Kiefer Sutherland's brain about the show and his character, to which the latter responded:

"I play a character named John Weir, who is involved in corporate espionage, which is actually a real thing. He's in the middle of an operation that goes terribly terribly wrong, and he literally goes from the hunter to the hunted in a matter of moments. The rest of the season is him trying to figure out who's doing it to him, why are they doing it to him, and how does he clear his name and save his life."

Helmed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, the official synopsis of Rabbit Hole reads:

"In Rabbit Hole, nothing is what it seems when John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations."

Kiefer Sutherland wants to get into farming

Despite Rabbit Hole and a potential 24 spinoff being the crux of the recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, it began with the late-night talk show host asking Kiefer Sutherland about his interest in "getting into something new" and intriguing.

Upon being questioned about it, Sutherland said:

"I want to get into farming. I'm learning, I'm reading books about it. Well, I have children and I have grandchildren and I took cooking lessons because I didn't want to kill them accidentally with an undercooked turkey or something like that. And I fell in love with it."

He continued:

"During the pandemic, I cooked a lot, and I got into the produce that I was using for food and I thought "Well, I've seen a couple documentaries and maybe I'd actually like to try growing some of this food.""

The first two episodes of Rabbit Hole will premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, March 26, 2023, with the remaining episodes scheduled to drop weekly on Sundays. This applies only to the United States and Canada. The series will be available for streaming in the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France on March 27, 2023.

