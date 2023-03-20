Good Burger fans demand new title for upcoming Paramount+ sequel

A recent announcement by Paramount+ confirmed that Good Burger is set to return with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reprising their roles. With the announcement of Good Burger 2, fans have taken to social media platforms to express their thoughts about the same.

The original film was released in 1997 and was met with widespread acclaim, but its popularity soon faded and it remained in the books of the niche fanbase. However, one thing that stands out about the film is its title.

The title of the Brian Robbins film already seems hilarious, but now fans have taken to social media platforms like Twitter to demand a new name for the film, with many options to choose from.

Fans suggest new titles for Good Burger 2

The two lead actors recently confirmed the return of the iconic film on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and fans seem less than satisfied with the title. Several individuals suggested some creative and hilarious alternatives as they took to social media.

BoosterGreg @BoosterGreg

Welcome 2 Good Burger

feels like a great title



#goodburger2 #welcome2goodburger

becca @cutekidburgos Good Burger 2 title idea REVENGE OF MONDO BURGER Good Burger 2 title idea REVENGE OF MONDO BURGER

Michael @MForeman82 @_brixks_ @Iamkelmitchell Title should be Good Burger 2: Make it a Double or Good Burger: Make it a Double @_brixks_ @Iamkelmitchell Title should be Good Burger 2: Make it a Double or Good Burger: Make it a Double

Roundaboot @RoundabootEX disappointed that Good Burger 2 isn't doing the correct sequel title



Good Burger 2 Go disappointed that Good Burger 2 isn't doing the correct sequel titleGood Burger 2 Go

Simkl TV, Anime, and Movie Tracker @Simkl @JamesUrbaniak Looks like Good Burger 2 is the talk of the town! I wonder if they'll change the title to Better Burger or The Bestest Burger? @JamesUrbaniak Looks like Good Burger 2 is the talk of the town! I wonder if they'll change the title to Better Burger or The Bestest Burger? 🍔😂

It seems that Twitter is filled with many creative geniuses who all came up with some hilarious titles for the upcoming film.

The sequel will reportedly continue the story of the fast food joint that was first introduced in Brian Robbins' original in 1997. Although it has been quite a few years, the story will follow the present-day version of the fictional fast food restaurant of the same name and its employees, Dexter Reed and Ed.

The official synopsis for the original film from the 1990s read:

"Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

Phil Traill is set to direct the sequel, which may as well restore the original's initial popularity.

Speaking about the upcoming movie on the popular talk show, Thompson said:

"I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years. Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal."

Kel Mitchell then shed light on his 'timeless' on-screen character Ed and mentioned:

"Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids."

Max Jessop @beakerboy12 This is wrong. I was supposed to write this. And the title is supposed to be called “Good Burger 2 Go” This is wrong. I was supposed to write this. And the title is supposed to be called “Good Burger 2 Go” https://t.co/ZrK6OjgrZM

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell revealed that the popular film's sequel will release later this year. Fans now await more details about the movie as the release date inches closer.

