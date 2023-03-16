"We're not making it" - Surprising reason for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's biopic being cancelled

Hollywood screenwriters John Requa and Glenn Ficarra have now revealed that the Vince McMahon biopic "Pandemonium" has been canceled, with the former WWE Chairman himself putting a kibosh on it.

The project picked up steam in 2017 with Bradley Cooper attached to play Vincent Kennedy McMahon, the single-most powerful presence in all of pro-wrestling, who catapulted WWE into one of the most successful companies in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to /Film's Vanessa Armstrong, Glenn Ficarra stated that "Pandemonium is dead, sadly" and according to John Requa, "Vince killed it."

The writer duo, known for directing the Jim Carrey-Evan McGregor feature film I Love You Phillip Morris, revealed that while it is still their favorite project, there is no way that they are going to get an authentic look at McMahon's lifestyle.

"We have never in our career had the [WWE] studio, we had an actor, everybody was just like, 'Let's make this movie,' and Vince said, 'We're not making it,'" explains [John] Requa. "Pandemonium" was only going to be made with the involvement and approval of WWE Studios, so even before McMahon counted out the project, we likely would have never gotten a truly authentic look at just how insidious McMahon has been for over 40 years."

The writer concluded:

"So, yeah, we are on a very long list of people who got f***ed over by Vince."

A few years ago, John Cena shared his thoughts on Bradley Cooper portraying Vince McMahon on the silver screen. Despite the writer-duo still wanting to work on the project, it is likely the movie will not hit the screens any time soon.

The WWE star on Vince McMahon's sexual misconduct allegations

John Cena has offered his thoughts on the allegations against Vince McMahon in recent times. The 16-time world champion has been close to Vince for a very long time, and did not shy away from stating how he feels about his former boss:

I mean, everyone has the right to have their perspective. I have the right to have mine. When you love somebody, you take them as imperfectly perfect as they are. We all make mistakes, we all have poor decisions. Lord knows I’ve made my collection of poor choices. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to love somebody. There’s no way I can go on record and say I don’t love Vince McMahon." via APnews.

Vince McMahon was reportedly present backstage for John Cena's return to Monday Night RAW in Boston. The 16-time world champion has always been loyal to the company. The Franchise Player will even face the United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 despite his real feelings about the young WWE star.

