Rabbit Hole: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far about the new Paramount+ spy series

Paramount+'s new show titled Rabbit Hole will premiere on March 26, 2023. The same was revealed by showrunners John Requa and Glenn Ficarra on Monday during Paramount Plus’ Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour presentation in Pasadena, California.

Rabbit Hole stars Kiefer Sutherland, Rob Yang, Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, Wendy Makkena, and Mark Winnick.

Let's take a closer look at some more details about the upcoming show and everything we know so far.

John Weir, portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland, is falsely accused of murder in Rabbit Hole

The first two episodes of the eight-episode series Rabbit Hole will premiere on March 26, 2023, followed by the remaining six episodes on subsequent Sundays.

John Weir, portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland, is a gifted corporate spy who is falsely accused of murder by powers with the ability to exert influence and control over communities.

The show's IMDb description reads:

"A private espionage operative battles over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state, and the interests that control these extraordinary powers."

The show was shot primarily in Toronto, with extra parts shot in Hamilton.

Rabbit Hole also stars Rob Yang as Edward Homm. Yang is a Korean-American actor known for his roles as Lawrence Yee on Succession and Logan Kim on The Resident. Yang has also featured in shows and films, including The Americans, Living with Yourself, and Twisted.

English actor Charles Dance plays a major role in Rabbit Hole

Charles Dance plays Dr. Ben Wilson in the upcoming show. Dance is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Tywin Lannister in HBO's hit series Game of Thrones.

The actor is known for playing strict, authoritarian characters and villains. Dance made his feature film debut in the James Bond film For Your Eyes Only. He has since appeared in several critically acclaimed period films including Michael Collins, Gosford Park, The Imitation Game, Mank, and The King's Man.

He's also appeared in the films The Golden Child, Alien 3, Last Action Hero, Dracula Untold, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Dance made his directorial film debut with the drama film Ladies in Lavender, which he also wrote and executive produced.

On TV, Dance has played Guy Perron in The Jewel in the Crown, Mr. Tulkinghorn in Bleak House, Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones, and Lord Mountbatten in the third and fourth seasons of The Crown. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for the same.

Meet John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, the creators of Rabbit Hole

Screenwriters John Requa and Glenn Ficarra have often been seen teaming up for various projects. They co-wrote Cats & Dogs, Bad Santa, and the 2005 remake of Bad News Bears.

The duo directed Jim Carrey and Ewan McGregor in their screenplay I Love You Phillip Morris in 2009. Both got nominations for the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for their work. The duo also wrote numerous episodes of The Angry Beavers, an animated series on Nickelodeon from 1997 to 2001.

Their production company, Zaftig Films, recently signed a deal with Fox Entertainment.

